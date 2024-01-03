Vinayak Vanijya Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1
1
1
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.8
1.03
1.05
1.04
Net Worth
1.8
2.03
2.05
2.04
Minority Interest
Debt
0.03
0.03
0.12
0.12
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.83
2.06
2.17
2.16
Fixed Assets
0.01
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.19
0.19
0.19
0.19
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.17
0.08
0.07
0.08
Networking Capital
0.85
1.57
1.47
1.86
Inventories
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
1.23
1.62
1.5
1.86
Sundry Creditors
-0.31
-0.01
-0.02
-0.01
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.09
-0.06
-0.03
-0.01
Cash
0.59
0.2
0.44
0.02
Total Assets
1.81
2.04
2.17
2.15
