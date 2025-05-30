Board Meeting 30 May 2025 24 May 2025

Vinayak Vanijya Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Results for Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th May, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2025)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2025 28 Jan 2025

Quarterly Results Approval of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31 December 2024 Pursuant to Reg 33 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015 Outcome of Board Meeting Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.02.2025)

Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 1 Nov 2024

VINAYAK VANIJYA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter and Half Year Ended 30th September, 2024 As per BSE Announcement dated on 01/11/2024 Approval of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30 September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Sep 2024 30 Sep 2024

Disclosure under Regulations 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015- Appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance officer

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024