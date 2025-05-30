iifl-logo
Vinayak Vanijya Ltd Board Meeting

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 May 202524 May 2025
Vinayak Vanijya Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Results for Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th May, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2025)
Board Meeting10 Feb 202528 Jan 2025
Quarterly Results Approval of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31 December 2024 Pursuant to Reg 33 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015 Outcome of Board Meeting Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.02.2025)
Board Meeting9 Nov 20241 Nov 2024
VINAYAK VANIJYA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter and Half Year Ended 30th September, 2024 As per BSE Announcement dated on 01/11/2024 Approval of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30 September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024)
Board Meeting30 Sep 202430 Sep 2024
Disclosure under Regulations 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015- Appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance officer
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Quarterly Results & Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

