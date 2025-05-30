|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2025
|24 May 2025
|Vinayak Vanijya Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Results for Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th May, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2025)
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2025
|28 Jan 2025
|Quarterly Results Approval of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31 December 2024 Pursuant to Reg 33 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015 Outcome of Board Meeting Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.02.2025)
|Board Meeting
|9 Nov 2024
|1 Nov 2024
|VINAYAK VANIJYA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter and Half Year Ended 30th September, 2024 As per BSE Announcement dated on 01/11/2024 Approval of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30 September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Sep 2024
|30 Sep 2024
|Disclosure under Regulations 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015- Appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance officer
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|Quarterly Results & Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
