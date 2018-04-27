TO, THE MEMBERS,

VIPPY INDUSTRIES LTD.

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Vippy Industries Limited (?the Company ), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2018, and the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Management s Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Company‘s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (?the Act ) with respect to the preparation and presentation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor‘s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Company‘s preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Company‘s Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March31, 2018, and its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure ?A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report, to the extent applicable that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; b) In our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014; e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2018 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2018 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act; f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company, refer to our separate report in ?Annexure B . Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and the operating effectiveness of the Company‘s internal financial controls over financial reporting. g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor‘s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the

Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: I. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements(Refer to note no 20). II. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. III. There were no amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For : N.K. Ajmera &Associate Chartered Accountants FRN.: 015260C

CA Nilesh Kumar Ajmera Date : 27/04/2018 Proprietor Place : Dewas M.No. 411613

ANNEXURE TO INDEPENDENT AUDITOR S REPORT ANNEXURE A

(Referred in paragraph first of our report of even date to the members of VIPPY INDUSTRIES LIMITED for the year ended 31st March 2018) i) a) The Company has maintained proper record showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets. b) As informed to us, the management of the Company has physically verified fixed assets at reasonable intervals, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regards to the size of the Company and nature of its assets and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company. d) The inventory of the company has been physically verified during the year by the management at regular intervals. e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the procedure of physical verification of inventories followed by the management is reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and nature of its business. f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has maintained proper records of its inventories. No material discrepancies have been noticed on physical verification of stock. ii) As per information and explanation given to us, the Company has not granted any secured/unsecured loans to companies, firms, LLP or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. iii) As per information and explanation given to us, the Company has not granted any loan or given any guarantee on such loans covered under section 185 and the company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 to the extent applicable with respect to investment made during the year ended 31st March 2018. iv) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 of the Act and rules framed there under to the extent notified. v) We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company in respect of products where, pursuant to the rule made by the Central Government of India, the maintenance of cost records has been specified under sub section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However we have not made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete. vi) a) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed dues relating to Provident Fund, Employees‘ State Insurance, Income Tax, Service Tax, Duties of Customs, Duties of Excise, Value Added Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with appropriate authorities. There are no undisputed statutory dues payable which are outstanding as at March 31st, 2018 for a period of more than 6 months from the date they became payable. b) According to the information given to us, there are no dues of Income tax, Sales Tax, Service tax, Custom duty, Excise duty, Value added tax, Goods and Service Tax, Cess and Professional tax which have not been deposited with appropriate authorities on account of any dispute other than those mentioned below :

Forum where dispute is pending Name of the Statue Nature of the dues Amount Invoved (in ) Amount Outstanding as on 31.03.18 (in ) Period to which the amount relates MPCT Act Commercial Tax 28,84,135/- 20,74,135/- 2002-03 Assistant Commissioner CST Act Central Sales 35,24,257/- 25,35,257/- 2002-03 Commercial tax Entry Tax Tax Act Entry Tax 7,709/- 5,209/- 2002-03 M P MPCT Commercial 132265/- 72265/- 2005-06 Commercial Act Tax Tax Appellate Board Bhopal Additional MPCT Commercial 6,12,870/- 5,50,870/- 2003-04 Commissioner Act Tax Commercial tax Appellate Authority CST Act Central Sales Tax 23,32,810/- 20,98,810/- 2003-04 Indore Writ Petition pending before the Hon ble High court, Indore Entry Tax Act Entry Tax 8,74,50,017/- 6,51,18,174/- 2007-08/2008-09 VAT Act Vat Tax 3,77,02,982/- 3,46,40,982/- 2008-09/2009-10 CST Act Central Sales Tax 2,12,72,267/- 1,61,32,267/- 2008-09/2009-10 Writ Petition pending before the Hon ble High Court, MPCT Act Purchase Tax 3,02,06,909/- 3,02,06,909/- 2004-05/2005-06 Indore Deputy Commissioner CST Act Central Sales tax 15,39,409/- 863409/- 2005-06 Commercial tax Ujjain Assistant Commissioner Central Exice Act Cenvat Credit 39935/- 39935/- 2004-05

(vii) Based on our audit and on the information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that the Company has not defaulted in repayment of any loan to Banks. No debentures have been issued by the Company till date and hence there are no debenture holders. (viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on documents provided to us, term loans availed by the Company were, prima-facie, applied by the Company for the purposes for which the loans were obtained. However, there were no new term loans that had been obtained during the year and neither any money was raised by way of further public offers.

(ix) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year nor have we been informed of such case by the management. (x) According to the information and explanation given to us, and based on documents provided to us, the managerial remuneration has been paid/ provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013. (xi) As explained and informed to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence this clause is not applicable on it. (xii) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and section 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. (xiii) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment/private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debenture during the year. (xiv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with Directors or Persons connected with him. (xv) The Company is a manufacturing concern and therefore, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

ANNEXURE B

Referred to in paragraph 2(f) of our report of even date to the members of VIPPY INDUSTRIES LIMITED for the year ended 31st March 2018. Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies

Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of VIPPY INDUSTRIES LIMITED (?the Company ) as of March 31, 2018 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company‘s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company‘s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company‘s internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor‘s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company‘s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March,2018, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the respective Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.