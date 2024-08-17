iifl-logo-icon 1
Vippy Industries Ltd Share Price

7.12
(0.00%)
Jul 16, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Vippy Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Edible Oil

Open

7.12

Prev. Close

7.12

Turnover(Lac.)

0.08

Day's High

7.13

Day's Low

7.12

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

21.78

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

114.35

P/E

32.36

EPS

0.22

Divi. Yield

0

Vippy Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Vippy Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Vippy Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:15 AM
Jun-2014Apr-2014Mar-2014Dec-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 97.55%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 97.55%

Non-Promoter- 0.20%

Institutions: 0.20%

Non-Institutions: 2.24%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vippy Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.06

16.06

16.06

16.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

333.75

329.43

314.8

286.45

Net Worth

349.81

345.49

330.86

302.51

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1,638.99

1,097.78

1,397.27

1,082.02

yoy growth (%)

49.29

-21.43

29.13

-1

Raw materials

-1,488.36

-971.75

-1,212.28

-923.57

As % of sales

90.8

88.51

86.76

85.35

Employee costs

-14.28

-14.32

-13.46

-12.34

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

26.6

40.88

64.05

57.38

Depreciation

-5.2

-4.4

-3.79

-7.82

Tax paid

-7.37

-10.08

-23.63

-21.56

Working capital

232.45

19.35

-96.85

136.25

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

49.29

-21.43

29.13

-1

Op profit growth

-23.95

-37.47

5.34

37.01

EBIT growth

-26.47

-31.47

6.84

40.67

Net profit growth

-18.25

-24.85

10.99

45.44

No Record Found

Vippy Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Marico Ltd

MARICO

660.95

63.2585,609.495291.431,86034.56

Patanjali Foods Ltd

PATANJALI

1,861.55

67.7467,387.15308.970.328,154.19299.33

Adani Wilmar Ltd

AWL

328.55

40.5642,700.94325.73013,994.3968.63

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd

GOKULAGRO

365.65

32.165,394.9265.504,508.4251.84

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd

508.45

430.891,422.94-1.02074.6110.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vippy Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

USHA MUTHA

Managing Director

RAHUL MUTHA

Whole-time Director

PRANEET MUTHA

Director

SHAILENDRA KARNAWAT

Director

PRADEEP PANDURANG MAHAJAN

Company Secretary

RAJAT MANJREKAR

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vippy Industries Ltd

Summary

Vippy Industries Ltd (VIL) earlier known as Vippy Solvex Products Ltd was incorporated in Sep.93 as a private limited company with the prime object to install a solvent extraction plant and oil refinery. The solvent extraction plant was installed in 1974 with a capacity of 18,000 tpa. VIL was converted into a public limited company in Feb.86. It made its maiden public issue in 1986.Vippy Industries has undertaken a major expansion comprising setting up a giant 100% EOU solvent extraction plant with a capacity to crush 1000 tpd of soyabean, a 100-tpd refinery, and the expansion of its soya flour capacity. Both these projects were commenced operations during 1995-96. The project was part-financed by a public issue in Oct.94.The company used solar water heating systems through out the year. It has received the SOPA (Soyabean Processors Association of India) award for the manufacture of the maximum number of value-added products in 1993-94.VIL has implemented Flash Desolventizing System to manufacture De-Oiled Soya Flakes for human consumption in their existing unit. It obtained quality management systems certificate ISO-9002 from S.G.S Yarsley International Certification Services Ltd, UK during 1998.The accumulated losses for the company as on December 31, 2001, resulted in full erosion of the net worth and hence the company has become a sick industrial company with the meaning of SICA, 1985.During the year 2004,the name of the company has been changed from Vippy Solvex Products
