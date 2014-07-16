Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,638.99
1,097.78
1,397.27
1,082.02
yoy growth (%)
49.29
-21.43
29.13
-1
Raw materials
-1,488.36
-971.75
-1,212.28
-923.57
As % of sales
90.8
88.51
86.76
85.35
Employee costs
-14.28
-14.32
-13.46
-12.34
As % of sales
0.87
1.3
0.96
1.14
Other costs
-106.5
-72.46
-108.75
-86.52
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.49
6.6
7.78
7.99
Operating profit
29.84
39.24
62.77
59.58
OPM
1.82
3.57
4.49
5.5
Depreciation
-5.2
-4.4
-3.79
-7.82
Interest expense
-7.11
-4.98
-2.87
-5.25
Other income
9.08
11.02
7.95
10.87
Profit before tax
26.6
40.88
64.05
57.38
Taxes
-7.37
-10.08
-23.63
-21.56
Tax rate
-27.73
-24.67
-36.89
-37.58
Minorities and other
0
-0.92
-0.66
0
Adj. profit
19.22
29.87
39.75
35.81
Exceptional items
5.19
0
0
0
Net profit
24.41
29.87
39.75
35.81
yoy growth (%)
-18.25
-24.85
10.99
45.44
NPM
1.48
2.72
2.84
3.31
