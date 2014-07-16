iifl-logo-icon 1
Vippy Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

7.12
(0.00%)
Jul 16, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1,638.99

1,097.78

1,397.27

1,082.02

yoy growth (%)

49.29

-21.43

29.13

-1

Raw materials

-1,488.36

-971.75

-1,212.28

-923.57

As % of sales

90.8

88.51

86.76

85.35

Employee costs

-14.28

-14.32

-13.46

-12.34

As % of sales

0.87

1.3

0.96

1.14

Other costs

-106.5

-72.46

-108.75

-86.52

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.49

6.6

7.78

7.99

Operating profit

29.84

39.24

62.77

59.58

OPM

1.82

3.57

4.49

5.5

Depreciation

-5.2

-4.4

-3.79

-7.82

Interest expense

-7.11

-4.98

-2.87

-5.25

Other income

9.08

11.02

7.95

10.87

Profit before tax

26.6

40.88

64.05

57.38

Taxes

-7.37

-10.08

-23.63

-21.56

Tax rate

-27.73

-24.67

-36.89

-37.58

Minorities and other

0

-0.92

-0.66

0

Adj. profit

19.22

29.87

39.75

35.81

Exceptional items

5.19

0

0

0

Net profit

24.41

29.87

39.75

35.81

yoy growth (%)

-18.25

-24.85

10.99

45.44

NPM

1.48

2.72

2.84

3.31

