Vippy Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.06
16.06
16.06
16.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
333.75
329.43
314.8
286.45
Net Worth
349.81
345.49
330.86
302.51
Minority Interest
Debt
226.45
254.41
186.68
256.24
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.69
5.32
4.61
4.52
Total Liabilities
581.95
605.22
522.15
563.27
Fixed Assets
60.03
63.2
68.17
66.91
Intangible Assets
Investments
11.41
13.16
10.68
6.88
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
465.52
486.48
401.65
447.58
Inventories
320.11
334.64
295.63
285.96
Inventory Days
63.68
Sundry Debtors
124.94
140.73
93.95
112.4
Debtor Days
25.03
Other Current Assets
55.28
70.26
73.99
100.63
Sundry Creditors
-12.17
-31.57
-39.56
-26.84
Creditor Days
5.97
Other Current Liabilities
-22.64
-27.58
-22.36
-24.57
Cash
44.98
42.39
41.66
41.9
Total Assets
581.94
605.23
522.16
563.27
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.