Vippy Industries Ltd Key Ratios

7.12
(0.00%)
Jul 16, 2014|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-13.96

Op profit growth

42.04

EBIT growth

11.43

Net profit growth

6.15

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

3.4

2.06

EBIT margin

3.19

2.46

Net profit margin

1.95

1.58

RoCE

16.02

RoNW

2.91

RoA

2.45

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1

0.94

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

0.55

0.79

Book value per share

9.07

8.07

Valuation ratios

P/E

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-35.79

-21.15

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

16.39

Inventory days

27.38

Creditor days

-4.67

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-22.41

-5.38

Net debt / equity

-0.25

-0.14

Net debt / op. profit

-1.34

-0.95

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-87.99

-89.88

Employee costs

-1.13

-0.88

Other costs

-7.46

-7.16

Vippy Industries Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

