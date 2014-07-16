iifl-logo-icon 1
Vippy Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

7.12
(0.00%)
Jul 16, 2014

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

26.6

40.88

64.05

57.38

Depreciation

-5.2

-4.4

-3.79

-7.82

Tax paid

-7.37

-10.08

-23.63

-21.56

Working capital

232.45

19.35

-96.85

136.25

Other operating items

Operating

246.46

45.73

-60.22

164.24

Capital expenditure

3.34

-116.49

3.15

5.78

Free cash flow

249.81

-70.75

-57.07

170.02

Equity raised

520.69

458.71

380.35

308.72

Investing

5.04

0.22

0.84

0.78

Financing

413.39

128.14

-130.81

100.54

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,188.93

516.32

193.31

580.06

