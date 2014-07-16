Vippy Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
26.6
40.88
64.05
57.38
Depreciation
-5.2
-4.4
-3.79
-7.82
Tax paid
-7.37
-10.08
-23.63
-21.56
Working capital
232.45
19.35
-96.85
136.25
Other operating items
Operating
246.46
45.73
-60.22
164.24
Capital expenditure
3.34
-116.49
3.15
5.78
Free cash flow
249.81
-70.75
-57.07
170.02
Equity raised
520.69
458.71
380.35
308.72
Investing
5.04
0.22
0.84
0.78
Financing
413.39
128.14
-130.81
100.54
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,188.93
516.32
193.31
580.06
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.