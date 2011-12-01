iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vishal Exports Overseas Ltd Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vishal Exports Overseas Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Sep-2009

Equity Capital

36

36

36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

-185.7

-185.44

-41.5

Net Worth

-149.7

-149.44

-5.5

Minority Interest

Debt

486.72

488.49

502.53

Deferred Tax Liability Net

27.43

27.43

27.43

Total Liabilities

364.45

366.48

524.46

Fixed Assets

0

0

107.74

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.14

0.14

0.14

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

Networking Capital

361.11

363.11

391.95

Inventories

8

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

392.73

392.87

476.9

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

255.03

257.61

261.21

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-281.37

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-294.65

-287.37

-64.79

Cash

3.19

3.22

24.63

Total Assets

364.44

366.47

524.46

Vishal Exports Overseas Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Vishal Exports Overseas Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.