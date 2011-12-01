Vishal Exports Overseas Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Sep-2009
Equity Capital
36
36
36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
-185.7
-185.44
-41.5
Net Worth
-149.7
-149.44
-5.5
Minority Interest
Debt
486.72
488.49
502.53
Deferred Tax Liability Net
27.43
27.43
27.43
Total Liabilities
364.45
366.48
524.46
Fixed Assets
0
0
107.74
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.14
0.14
0.14
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
361.11
363.11
391.95
Inventories
8
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
392.73
392.87
476.9
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
255.03
257.61
261.21
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-281.37
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-294.65
-287.37
-64.79
Cash
3.19
3.22
24.63
Total Assets
364.44
366.47
524.46
