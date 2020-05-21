To the Members of Vyapar Industries Limited Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of Vyapar Industries Limited ("the Company"),which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2020, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and notes to the Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "Ind AS financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2020, its profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Description of Key Audit Matters:

Key Audit Matters How the matter was addressed in our audit Provisions for Contingencies and Litigations and disclosure of Contingent liabilities Our procedures included: • At March 31, 2020, the Company has disclosed total contingent liabilities of Rs. 609.50 lakhs. • We evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of controls in respect of the determination of the provisions. • These contingent liabilities are based on judgements and accounting estimates made by management in determining the likelihood and magnitude of claims. We determined that the operation of the controls provided us with evidence over the completeness, accuracy and valuation of the provisions. • Accordingly, unexpected adverse outcomes could significantly impact the Companys reported loss and balance sheet position. • We read the summary of litigation matters provided by management and held discussions with the management and their legal counsels. Refer Note. 1(A)(g) and Note. 26(b) of financial statements for accounting policies for provisions and contingent liabilities and related disclosures. We requested legal letters from some of the Companys external legal advisors with respect to the matters included in the aforesaid disclosures. Where appropriate, we examined correspondence connected with the cases. • For litigation provisions, we tested the calculation of the provisions, assessed the assumptions against third party data, where available and assessed the estimates against historical trends. • We considered managements judgments on the level of provisioning and disclosures in respect of the aforesaid matters, which we considered to be appropriate. Valuation of Investments Our procedures included: • The company has investments in unquoted financial assets of companies. The valuation of the financial assets held at fair value was a key area of audit focus due to the significance of the amount and complexity involved in the valuation process. • Our audit procedures included, among others, considering the risk associated with investments. • Management makes significant judgments because of the complexity of the techniques and assumptions used in valuing level 3 investments. • We verified the data shared with the valuation expert and the rationale of the projections provided by the management. • Given the limited external evidence and unobservable market data available to support the valuation. These investments are accounted at fair value. • The valuation is subject to a significant level of judgment, and therefore there is a risk that the value of investments may be misstated. • We also verified the assumptions and benchmarks considered by the valuation expert in arriving at the fair valuation of investments. Refer to note no.1 (e) of measurement of fair value and note no. 5 Investments of the financial statements. • We have taken comfort from the valuation experts report for the fair value accounted for the investments in unlisted companies.

Other Information

The Companys management and Board of Director are responsible for the other information. The Other information comprises the information included in the companys annual report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our Opinion on the accompanying Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the accompanying Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with accompanying Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information included in the Companys annual report, if we concluded that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Managements Responsibility for the Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards ("IndAS") prescribed under Section133of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, management and Board of Director are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

1. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

2. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

3. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

4. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

5. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

A. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

B. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit,

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books,

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and Cash Flow Statement and dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account,

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act,

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2020 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2020 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act, and

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

C. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at March 31, 2020 on its financial position in its Ind AS financial statements - Refer Note 26(b) to the Ind AS financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

D. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

For Gohel& Associates LLP

Chartered Accountants FRN: W100162

Abhay M. Gohel

Partner

M. No- 152864

Date: 06th July, 2020.

Place: Mumbai

UDIN: 20152864AAAABV8771

ANNEXURE A TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT - March 31,2020

[referred to in paragraph A under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date]

i. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) As explained to us, all the fixed assets have been physically verified by the Management in a periodical manner, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

ii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has no inventory and therefore clause 3(ii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans given, investments made, guarantees given and security provided.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public during the year in terms of the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. It has been explained to us that the maintenance of cost records has not been prescribed under section 148(1) of the Act and therefore paragraph 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the company

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and service tax , Duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods & Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2020 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, outstanding dues that have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes are given below:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. In lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income-tax Act, 1961 Income-tax 23,796/- 2009-10 AO Income-tax Act, 1961 Income-tax 3,14,84,290/- 2011-12 Appellate Income-tax Act, 1961 Income-tax 5,48,554/- 2012-13 Appellate Income-tax Act, 1961 Income-tax 5,93,506/- 2013-14 AO Income-tax Act, 1961 Income-tax 2,82,91,387/- 2014-15 Appellate Income-tax Act, 1961 TDS 390/- 2017-18 ACIT Income-tax Act, 1961 TDS 1,208/- 2016-17 ACIT Income-tax Act, 1961 TDS 6,650/- Prior to FY 201617 ACIT

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings to financial institutions, banks, government and dues to debenture holders.

ix. According to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans have been applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained. The Company did not raise money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

x. According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

xi. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has paid/provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Ind AS financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xiv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into noncash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

For Gohel& Associates LLP

Chartered Accountants FRN: W100162

Abhay M. Gohel

Partner

M. No- 152864

Date: 06th July, 2020.

Place: Mumbai

UDIN: 20152864AAAABV8771

ANNEXURE B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT - March 31,2020

[referred to in paragraph B(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date] Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

We have audited the internal financial control over financial reporting of Vyapar Industries Limited ("the Company") as at March 31, 2020 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountant of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS financial Statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to Ind AS financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS financial statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Ind AS financial statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to Ind AS financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to Ind AS financial statements include those policies and procedures that:

(a) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(b) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and

(c) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Ind AS financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial with reference to Ind AS financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Ind AS financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has framed process document and risk control matrix for certain key processes relating to internal financial controls system over financial reporting. In our opinion, considering the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company and the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI and to justify existence and operative effectiveness of the said controls, the Company need to strengthen the documentation of identified risk & controls to make it commensurate with the size of the Company and nature of its business.

For Gohel& Associates LLP

Chartered Accountants FRN: W100162 Sd/-

Abhay M. Gohel

Partner

M. No- 152864

Date: 06th July, 2020.

Place: Mumbai

UDIN: 20152864AAAABV8771