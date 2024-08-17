SectorTrading
Open₹41.5
Prev. Close₹41.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.08
Day's High₹41.5
Day's Low₹41.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹72.79
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)25.45
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
6.13
6.13
6.13
6.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
38.5
39.04
39.41
38.7
Net Worth
44.63
45.17
45.54
44.83
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
2.16
1.18
20.32
5.44
yoy growth (%)
82
-94.15
272.93
-85.33
Raw materials
-2.05
-1.15
-18.83
-6.39
As % of sales
95.23
97.12
92.65
117.38
Employee costs
-0.18
-0.26
-0.21
-0.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.06
0.37
1.29
-1.48
Depreciation
0
-0.04
-0.04
-0.08
Tax paid
0
-0.21
-11.93
0.23
Working capital
-8.81
-0.37
-15.83
1.76
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
82
-94.15
272.93
-85.33
Op profit growth
-49.01
475.59
-92.42
1,717.85
EBIT growth
-82
-68.23
-186.63
-343.18
Net profit growth
-140.93
-101.49
751.79
-369.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Joint Chairman
Hussain A Rassai
Managing Director
Akil A Rassai
Independent Director
Ramesh W Lalwaney
Independent Director
Hussain M Cementwala
Independent Director
Farida H Engineer
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vyapar Industries Ltd
Summary
Vyapar Industries Ltd (Vyapar) specializes in embroidery threads, sewing threads and other yarns. It also has an array of tailoring accessories meant specifically for the export market. The Companys products include rayon embroidery threads, polyester embroidery threads, viscose rayon filament yarn, polyester filament yarn, pure silk yarn, nylon filament yarn, spun polyester and core spun polyester threads, and other products, such as lighters and balloons. The Companys core business is to manufacture twisted and dyed viscose rayon filament yarn, as well as all other yarns. The Company exports its products in Far East, Middle East, Europe, and the United States markets. The company was incorporated in the year 1985.
Read More
