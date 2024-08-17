iifl-logo-icon 1
Vyapar Industries Ltd Share Price

41.5
(0.00%)
May 21, 2020|03:27:39 PM

Vyapar Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

41.5

Prev. Close

41.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0.08

Day's High

41.5

Day's Low

41.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

72.79

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

25.45

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Vyapar Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Vyapar Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Vyapar Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:06 AM
Apr-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019Sep-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 94.50%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 94.50%

Non-Promoter- 5.49%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 5.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vyapar Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

6.13

6.13

6.13

6.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

38.5

39.04

39.41

38.7

Net Worth

44.63

45.17

45.54

44.83

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

2.16

1.18

20.32

5.44

yoy growth (%)

82

-94.15

272.93

-85.33

Raw materials

-2.05

-1.15

-18.83

-6.39

As % of sales

95.23

97.12

92.65

117.38

Employee costs

-0.18

-0.26

-0.21

-0.21

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-0.06

0.37

1.29

-1.48

Depreciation

0

-0.04

-0.04

-0.08

Tax paid

0

-0.21

-11.93

0.23

Working capital

-8.81

-0.37

-15.83

1.76

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

82

-94.15

272.93

-85.33

Op profit growth

-49.01

475.59

-92.42

1,717.85

EBIT growth

-82

-68.23

-186.63

-343.18

Net profit growth

-140.93

-101.49

751.79

-369.04

No Record Found

Vyapar Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vyapar Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Joint Chairman

Hussain A Rassai

Managing Director

Akil A Rassai

Independent Director

Ramesh W Lalwaney

Independent Director

Hussain M Cementwala

Independent Director

Farida H Engineer

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vyapar Industries Ltd

Summary

Vyapar Industries Ltd (Vyapar) specializes in embroidery threads, sewing threads and other yarns. It also has an array of tailoring accessories meant specifically for the export market. The Companys products include rayon embroidery threads, polyester embroidery threads, viscose rayon filament yarn, polyester filament yarn, pure silk yarn, nylon filament yarn, spun polyester and core spun polyester threads, and other products, such as lighters and balloons. The Companys core business is to manufacture twisted and dyed viscose rayon filament yarn, as well as all other yarns. The Company exports its products in Far East, Middle East, Europe, and the United States markets. The company was incorporated in the year 1985.
