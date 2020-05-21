iifl-logo-icon 1
Vyapar Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

41.5
(0.00%)
May 21, 2020

Vyapar Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-0.06

0.37

1.29

-1.48

Depreciation

0

-0.04

-0.04

-0.08

Tax paid

0

-0.21

-11.93

0.23

Working capital

-8.81

-0.37

-15.83

1.76

Other operating items

Operating

-8.87

-0.25

-26.52

0.42

Capital expenditure

0

6.09

8.62

0

Free cash flow

-8.87

5.83

-17.9

0.43

Equity raised

102.29

99.06

119.99

130.43

Investing

9.81

-2.61

0

-2.7

Financing

-0.51

0.51

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

102.72

102.79

102.09

128.17

