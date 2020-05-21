Vyapar Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.06
0.37
1.29
-1.48
Depreciation
0
-0.04
-0.04
-0.08
Tax paid
0
-0.21
-11.93
0.23
Working capital
-8.81
-0.37
-15.83
1.76
Other operating items
Operating
-8.87
-0.25
-26.52
0.42
Capital expenditure
0
6.09
8.62
0
Free cash flow
-8.87
5.83
-17.9
0.43
Equity raised
102.29
99.06
119.99
130.43
Investing
9.81
-2.61
0
-2.7
Financing
-0.51
0.51
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
102.72
102.79
102.09
128.17
