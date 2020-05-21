iifl-logo-icon 1
Vyapar Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

41.5
(0.00%)
May 21, 2020|03:27:39 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Vyapar Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

2.16

1.18

20.32

5.44

yoy growth (%)

82

-94.15

272.93

-85.33

Raw materials

-2.05

-1.15

-18.83

-6.39

As % of sales

95.23

97.12

92.65

117.38

Employee costs

-0.18

-0.26

-0.21

-0.21

As % of sales

8.45

22.08

1.06

4.03

Other costs

-0.59

-1.09

-1.5

-1.87

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.56

92.38

7.41

34.38

Operating profit

-0.67

-1.32

-0.23

-3.04

OPM

-31.25

-111.59

-1.13

-55.79

Depreciation

0

-0.04

-0.04

-0.08

Interest expense

-0.13

-0.03

0

0

Other income

0.74

1.78

1.56

1.63

Profit before tax

-0.06

0.37

1.29

-1.48

Taxes

0

-0.21

-11.93

0.23

Tax rate

5.78

-57.82

-924.82

-16.1

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.06

0.15

-10.64

-1.24

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.06

0.15

-10.64

-1.24

yoy growth (%)

-140.93

-101.49

751.79

-369.04

NPM

-3.01

13.4

-52.38

-22.93

Vyapar Industries Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

