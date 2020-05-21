Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
2.16
1.18
20.32
5.44
yoy growth (%)
82
-94.15
272.93
-85.33
Raw materials
-2.05
-1.15
-18.83
-6.39
As % of sales
95.23
97.12
92.65
117.38
Employee costs
-0.18
-0.26
-0.21
-0.21
As % of sales
8.45
22.08
1.06
4.03
Other costs
-0.59
-1.09
-1.5
-1.87
As % of sales (Other Cost)
27.56
92.38
7.41
34.38
Operating profit
-0.67
-1.32
-0.23
-3.04
OPM
-31.25
-111.59
-1.13
-55.79
Depreciation
0
-0.04
-0.04
-0.08
Interest expense
-0.13
-0.03
0
0
Other income
0.74
1.78
1.56
1.63
Profit before tax
-0.06
0.37
1.29
-1.48
Taxes
0
-0.21
-11.93
0.23
Tax rate
5.78
-57.82
-924.82
-16.1
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.06
0.15
-10.64
-1.24
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.06
0.15
-10.64
-1.24
yoy growth (%)
-140.93
-101.49
751.79
-369.04
NPM
-3.01
13.4
-52.38
-22.93
