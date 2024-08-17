Vyapar Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2008
|Sept-2008
|Jun-2008
|Dec-2007
Gross Sales
14.41
7.51
3.61
0.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
14.41
7.51
3.61
0.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.18
0.58
0
Total Income
14.41
7.69
4.19
0.04
Total Expenditure
14.28
7.34
4.89
0.36
PBIDT
0.13
0.35
-0.7
-0.32
Interest
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.13
0.35
-0.7
-0.32
Depreciation
0
0
0.01
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.12
0.35
-0.71
-0.31
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.12
0.35
-0.71
-0.31
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-0.09
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.12
0.35
-0.71
-0.22
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.11
0.32
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.9
10.9
10.9
6.12
Public Shareholding (Number)
85,94,432
85,94,432
0
38,03,032
Public Shareholding (%)
78.89
78.89
0
62.14
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0.9
4.66
-19.39
-800
PBDTM(%)
0.9
4.66
-19.39
-800
PATM(%)
0.83
4.66
-19.66
-775
