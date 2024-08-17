iifl-logo-icon 1
Vyapar Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

41.5
(0.00%)
May 21, 2020|03:27:39 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2008Sept-2008Jun-2008Dec-2007

Gross Sales

14.41

7.51

3.61

0.04

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

14.41

7.51

3.61

0.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0.18

0.58

0

Total Income

14.41

7.69

4.19

0.04

Total Expenditure

14.28

7.34

4.89

0.36

PBIDT

0.13

0.35

-0.7

-0.32

Interest

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.13

0.35

-0.7

-0.32

Depreciation

0

0

0.01

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.12

0.35

-0.71

-0.31

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.12

0.35

-0.71

-0.31

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

-0.09

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.12

0.35

-0.71

-0.22

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.11

0.32

0

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.9

10.9

10.9

6.12

Public Shareholding (Number)

85,94,432

85,94,432

0

38,03,032

Public Shareholding (%)

78.89

78.89

0

62.14

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0.9

4.66

-19.39

-800

PBDTM(%)

0.9

4.66

-19.39

-800

PATM(%)

0.83

4.66

-19.66

-775

