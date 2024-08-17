iifl-logo-icon 1
Vyapar Industries Ltd Company Summary

41.5
(0.00%)
May 21, 2020|03:27:39 PM

Vyapar Industries Ltd Summary

Vyapar Industries Ltd (Vyapar) specializes in embroidery threads, sewing threads and other yarns. It also has an array of tailoring accessories meant specifically for the export market. The Companys products include rayon embroidery threads, polyester embroidery threads, viscose rayon filament yarn, polyester filament yarn, pure silk yarn, nylon filament yarn, spun polyester and core spun polyester threads, and other products, such as lighters and balloons. The Companys core business is to manufacture twisted and dyed viscose rayon filament yarn, as well as all other yarns. The Company exports its products in Far East, Middle East, Europe, and the United States markets. The company was incorporated in the year 1985.

