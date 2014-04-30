To,

The Members of,

Wadala Commodities Limited.

Report on Financial Statements

We have audited the attached financial statements of Wadala Commodities Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2014, the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Accounting Standards notified under the Companies Act, 1956 ("the Act") read with the General Circular 15/2013 dated September 13, 2013, of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in respect of section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013. This responsibility includes the design, implementation, maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Companys preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the entitys internal control. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us the financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

a) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2014;

b) In the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date; and

c) In the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (4A) of section 227 of the Act, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the Order.

2. As required by section 227 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement comply with the Accounting Standards notified under the Companies Act, 1956, read with the General Circular 15/2013 dated September 13, 2013, of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in respect of section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2014, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we report that none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2014, from being appointed as a director in terms of clause (g) of sub-section (1) of section 274 of the Companies Act, 1956.

For and on behalf of

KALYANIWALLA & MISTRY

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

Firm Regn. No.:104607W

Daraius Z. Fraser

PARTNER

M. No. 42454

Place: Mumbai

Date: April 30, 2014.

ANNEXURE TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date.

1. The Company does not have any Fixed Assets.

2. The Company does not have any inventory as all its trading activities are done on back to back basis.

3. The Company has neither granted nor taken any loans, secured or unsecured to/from companies, firms or other parties listed in the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is an adequate internal control system commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business, for the purchases of inventory, fixed assets and for the sale of goods. During the course of our audit, no major weakness has been noticed in the internal control system.

5. Based on the audit procedures applied by us and according to the information and explanations provided by the Management, the Company has not entered into any contracts or arrangements during the year that needed to be entered into the register required to be maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.

6. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of section 58A, 58AA, or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 and the rules framed thereunder. No order has been passed by the Company Law Board, or National Company Law Tribunal, or Reserve Bank of India, or any Court, or any other Tribunal.

7. In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size of the Company and nature of its business.

8. The Company being a trading company, the maintenance of cost records is not applicable to the Company.

9. Statutory Dues

a) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including dues pertaining to Investor Education and Protection Fund, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. We have been informed that there are no undisputed dues which have remained outstanding as at the end of the financial year, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of income-tax, sales tax, wealth tax, service tax, customs duty, excise duty or cess outstanding on account of any dispute.

10. The Companys accumulated losses at the end of the financial year are in excess of fifty percent of its net worth. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year or in the immediately preceding financial year.

11. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the documents and records produced before us, there has been no default in repayment of dues to banks. There are no dues to financial institutions or debenture holders.

12. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the documents and records produced before us, the Company has not granted any loans or advances on the basis of security by way of pledge of shares, debentures or other securities.

13. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the nature of activities of the Company does not attract any special statute applicable to chit fund and nidhi/ mutual benefit funds/ societies.

14. The Company does not deal or trade in shares, securities, debentures and other investments.

15. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from banks or financial institutions.

16. The Company did not avail any term loans during the year.

17. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Balance Sheet, the Cash Flow Statement and other records examined by us, the Company has not used funds raised on short term basis for long term investment.

18. The Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares to parties or companies covered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.

19. The Company has not issued any debentures during the year.

20. The Company has not raised any money through a public issue during the year.

21. Based upon the audit procedures performed by us, to the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us by the Management, no fraud on, or by the company, has been noticed or reported during the year.

