Wadala Commodities Ltd Merged Share Price

2.89
(7.04%)
Jan 2, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Wadala Commodities Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

2.92

Prev. Close

2.7

Turnover(Lac.)

0.48

Day's High

2.92

Day's Low

2.89

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-1.56

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.24

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Wadala Commodities Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Wadala Commodities Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Wadala Commodities Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:06 AM
Sep-2014Jun-2014Mar-2014Dec-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.07%

Non-Promoter- 48.92%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 48.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Wadala Commodities Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

2.16

2.16

2.16

2.16

Preference Capital

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

Reserves

-5.34

-5.4

-5.58

-5.6

Net Worth

1.32

1.26

1.08

1.06

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

2.93

3.33

0.3

0

yoy growth (%)

-12.21

982.65

0

Raw materials

-2.78

-3.07

-0.27

0

As % of sales

95.16

92.19

89.57

0

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.02

-0.01

-0.01

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

0.08

0.23

0.02

-0.03

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.05

0

0

Working capital

0

-0.76

0.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-12.21

982.65

0

Op profit growth

-156.67

-281.79

-47.54

EBIT growth

-63.09

1,067.39

-158.15

Net profit growth

-67.35

792.1

-157.62

No Record Found

Wadala Commodities Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Wadala Commodities Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

A B Choudhury

Company Secretary

Pravin Patil

Additional Director

Clement Pinto

Additional Director

K G Mudaliar

Chairman

N S Nabar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Wadala Commodities Ltd Merged

Summary

Godrej Foods (GFL) was incorporated as Noble Soya House Pvt Ltd in Mar.84 by the Godrej and Bhiwandiwalla groups. Vegoils, a fully-owned company of the Godrej group was merged with Noble Soya House in 1991 and the company was named Godrej Foods (GFL). Adi B Godrej is the chairman.GFLs activities encompass two broad areas -- manufacture and sale of vanaspati, refined oil, extractions and solvent oils, and the processed foods division including the processing of liquid foods like fruit drinks, juices, soya milk, etc. The company made a rights issue of 10.31 lac zero interest FCDs of Rs.100 aggregating Rs.10.31 crores. The issue was to restructure the financial base by reducing the debt burden and to augment core working capital.GFL has tie-ups with the US-based Blue Diamond Almonds to sell flavoured almonds, pistachios and cashewnuts, and with Pillsbury Company, US, to market wheat dough products like value-added wheat flour and bakery products like Hot fudge and Dinosaur. The companys plant at Mandideep which aseptically packs fruit drinks, juices, jams, etc, has been awarded the ISO 9002 certification by the Bureau of Indian Standards.GFL was launched Godrej Pure Aqua - Mineral Water in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madras during January-March97 and also decided to set up a second unit at Mysore to manufacture Jumpin range of fruit drinks.During 1998-99, the company increased its installed capacity of Fruit Juices by 30850 Kilo Litres.In view of the prolonged recession in the Inter
