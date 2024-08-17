Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹2.92
Prev. Close₹2.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.48
Day's High₹2.92
Day's Low₹2.89
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-1.56
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.24
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
2.16
2.16
2.16
2.16
Preference Capital
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
Reserves
-5.34
-5.4
-5.58
-5.6
Net Worth
1.32
1.26
1.08
1.06
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
2.93
3.33
0.3
0
yoy growth (%)
-12.21
982.65
0
Raw materials
-2.78
-3.07
-0.27
0
As % of sales
95.16
92.19
89.57
0
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
0.08
0.23
0.02
-0.03
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.05
0
0
Working capital
0
-0.76
0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-12.21
982.65
0
Op profit growth
-156.67
-281.79
-47.54
EBIT growth
-63.09
1,067.39
-158.15
Net profit growth
-67.35
792.1
-157.62
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
A B Choudhury
Company Secretary
Pravin Patil
Additional Director
Clement Pinto
Additional Director
K G Mudaliar
Chairman
N S Nabar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Wadala Commodities Ltd Merged
Summary
Godrej Foods (GFL) was incorporated as Noble Soya House Pvt Ltd in Mar.84 by the Godrej and Bhiwandiwalla groups. Vegoils, a fully-owned company of the Godrej group was merged with Noble Soya House in 1991 and the company was named Godrej Foods (GFL). Adi B Godrej is the chairman.GFLs activities encompass two broad areas -- manufacture and sale of vanaspati, refined oil, extractions and solvent oils, and the processed foods division including the processing of liquid foods like fruit drinks, juices, soya milk, etc. The company made a rights issue of 10.31 lac zero interest FCDs of Rs.100 aggregating Rs.10.31 crores. The issue was to restructure the financial base by reducing the debt burden and to augment core working capital.GFL has tie-ups with the US-based Blue Diamond Almonds to sell flavoured almonds, pistachios and cashewnuts, and with Pillsbury Company, US, to market wheat dough products like value-added wheat flour and bakery products like Hot fudge and Dinosaur. The companys plant at Mandideep which aseptically packs fruit drinks, juices, jams, etc, has been awarded the ISO 9002 certification by the Bureau of Indian Standards.GFL was launched Godrej Pure Aqua - Mineral Water in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madras during January-March97 and also decided to set up a second unit at Mysore to manufacture Jumpin range of fruit drinks.During 1998-99, the company increased its installed capacity of Fruit Juices by 30850 Kilo Litres.In view of the prolonged recession in the Inter
Read More
