Wadala Commodities Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
2.16
2.16
2.16
2.16
Preference Capital
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
Reserves
-5.34
-5.4
-5.58
-5.6
Net Worth
1.32
1.26
1.08
1.06
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.32
1.26
1.08
1.06
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.04
0.04
0.04
0.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.11
1
0.05
-0.13
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0.17
0.36
0
Debtor Days
0
18.58
426.08
0
Other Current Assets
1.14
1.08
0.11
0.04
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.18
-0.34
0
Creditor Days
0
19.67
402.41
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.03
-0.07
-0.08
-0.17
Cash
0.18
0.22
0.99
1.15
Total Assets
1.33
1.26
1.08
1.06
