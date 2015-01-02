iifl-logo-icon 1
Wadala Commodities Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Jan 2, 2015

QUICKLINKS FOR Wadala Commodities Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

2.16

2.16

2.16

2.16

Preference Capital

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

Reserves

-5.34

-5.4

-5.58

-5.6

Net Worth

1.32

1.26

1.08

1.06

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1.32

1.26

1.08

1.06

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.04

0.04

0.04

0.04

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.11

1

0.05

-0.13

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0.17

0.36

0

Debtor Days

0

18.58

426.08

0

Other Current Assets

1.14

1.08

0.11

0.04

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.18

-0.34

0

Creditor Days

0

19.67

402.41

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.03

-0.07

-0.08

-0.17

Cash

0.18

0.22

0.99

1.15

Total Assets

1.33

1.26

1.08

1.06

