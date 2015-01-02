iifl-logo-icon 1
Wadala Commodities Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

2.89
(7.04%)
Jan 2, 2015

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

2.93

3.33

0.3

0

yoy growth (%)

-12.21

982.65

0

Raw materials

-2.78

-3.07

-0.27

0

As % of sales

95.16

92.19

89.57

0

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.02

-0.01

-0.01

As % of sales

0.78

0.62

4.65

0

Other costs

-0.18

-0.11

-0.08

-0.11

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.47

3.42

28.11

0

Operating profit

-0.07

0.12

-0.06

-0.13

OPM

-2.42

3.75

-22.34

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.15

0.11

0.08

0.09

Profit before tax

0.08

0.23

0.02

-0.03

Taxes

-0.02

-0.05

0

0

Tax rate

-32.4

-23.58

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.05

0.18

0.02

-0.03

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.05

0.18

0.02

-0.03

yoy growth (%)

-67.35

792.1

-157.62

NPM

2.02

5.43

6.59

0

