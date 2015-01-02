Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
2.93
3.33
0.3
0
yoy growth (%)
-12.21
982.65
0
Raw materials
-2.78
-3.07
-0.27
0
As % of sales
95.16
92.19
89.57
0
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
As % of sales
0.78
0.62
4.65
0
Other costs
-0.18
-0.11
-0.08
-0.11
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.47
3.42
28.11
0
Operating profit
-0.07
0.12
-0.06
-0.13
OPM
-2.42
3.75
-22.34
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.15
0.11
0.08
0.09
Profit before tax
0.08
0.23
0.02
-0.03
Taxes
-0.02
-0.05
0
0
Tax rate
-32.4
-23.58
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.05
0.18
0.02
-0.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.05
0.18
0.02
-0.03
yoy growth (%)
-67.35
792.1
-157.62
NPM
2.02
5.43
6.59
0
