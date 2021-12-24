Report Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2022

To the Members of Warner Multimedia Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Warner Multimedia Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2022, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity, the Statement of Cash Flows and notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “the standalone financial statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2022, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI’s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report Thereon

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Board’s Report including Annexures to Board’s Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholder’s Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditor’s report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Ind AS standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

f, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management’s Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. Based on the circumstances and facts of the audit and entity, there aren’t key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal controls.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the Company to express an opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2016 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that :

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2022 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2022 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B” to this report;

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations, if any, on its financial position in its standalone financial statements Refer Note 32 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

h) No remuneration has been paid by the company to its directors during the current financial year.

For Mahato Prabir & Associates Chartered Accountants ICAI Registration No. 325966E Place: Kolkata Date: May 26, 2022 CA Prabir Mahato Partner M. No. 060238

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ section of our report to the Members of Warner Multimedia Limited of even date)

In respect of the Company’s Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

B. The Fixed Assets have been physically verified by the management in a phased manner, designed to cover all the items over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its business. Pursuant to the program, a portion of the fixed asset has been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies between the books records and the physical fixed assets have been noticed.

b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its fixed assets by which fixed assets are verified in a phased manner over a year of three years. In accordance with this program, certain fixed assets were verified during the year and verification is under process as per the verification plan and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

c) According to the information and explanation given to us and basis of our examination of the record of the Company, The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year.

d) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2022 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder,

ii. a) The Company is an investment company primarily engaged in investment in securities, debentures and other products. Accordingly, it does not hold any inventories reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. b) According to information and explanations given to us, The Company has not been availed any working capital limits in excess of 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Consequently, the requirement of clause (ii) (b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company. iii. The Company has granted unsecured loans to companies covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act; and with respect to the same:

a) The Balance Outstanding at the balance sheet with respect to such loan to group company is Rupees Nil.

b) In our opinion, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans, during the year, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Company’s interest.

c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are generally been regular as per stipulation.

d) There are no overdue amounts in respect of the loan granted to a body corporate listed in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act to the same parties.

e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

f) The Company has not been granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year.

iv. According to information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of loans, making investment and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the requirement for maintenance of cost records specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, are not applicable to the Company during the year. vii. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

a) The Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Service Tax and other material statutory dues applicable to it to the appropriate authorities. Considering the nature of business that the Company is engaged in, Sales Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty and Value Added Tax are not applicable to the Company. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Service Tax and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2022 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the dues outstanding of income tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise or value added tax, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute as on March 31, 2022, are as follows:

Name of the Statutory Authority Nature of Dues Disputed Amount (Rs ) Financial Year for which it relates to Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Demand 2,74,000 2013-14 Income Tax Appellate CIT

viii. According to the information and explanation given to us and basis of our examination of the record of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. ix. a) The Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. a) According to the information and explanations given to us, The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer of equity shares during the year. In our opinion, the end use of the money raised is as per the terms and conditions stated in the offer document. b) During the year, the company has not made preferential allotment or private placement of shares. xi. a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report. c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year, if any (and upto the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Company is in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business. b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. xv. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its Directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. xvi. a) According to the information and explanations given to us, The Company is duly registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the company has a valid certificate of registration (COR) from Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CICs.

xvii. the company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. We, M/s Mahato Prabir & Associates, have been appointed as statutory auditor as on 24.12.2021.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, the company has not transferred any unspent amount to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act; - Not Applicable

(b) Any amount remaining unspent under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, has not been transferred to special account in compliance with the provision of subsection (6) of section 135 of the said Act; - Not Applicable

xxi. The accounts are standalone financials and there has not been any consolidation of accounts of any other companies with the company hence, point number 21 is not applicable with respect to Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements.

For Mahato Prabir & Associates Chartered Accountants ICAI Registration No. 325966E Place: Kolkata Date: May 26, 2022 CA Prabir Mahato Partner M. No. 060238

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ section of our report to the Members of Warner Multimedia Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of WARNER MULTIMEDIA LIMITED (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2022 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditor’s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Ind AS financial statements

A Company’s internal financial control with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Company’s internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Company’s assets that could have a material effect on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Ind AS financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2022 based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").