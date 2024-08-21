iifl-logo-icon 1
Warner Multimedia Ltd Share Price

0.88
(0.00%)
Feb 28, 2020|11:18:56 AM

Warner Multimedia Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

0.88

Prev. Close

0.88

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.88

Day's Low

0.88

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-1.01

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.63

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Warner Multimedia Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Warner Multimedia Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Warner Multimedia Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:36 PM
Mar-2023Dec-2022Sep-2022Jun-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 32.88%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 32.88%

Non-Promoter- 67.11%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 67.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Warner Multimedia Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

18.56

18.56

18.56

18.56

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-20.44

-20.37

-20.29

-20.2

Net Worth

-1.88

-1.81

-1.73

-1.64

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.15

-0.11

-4.01

14.67

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Warner Multimedia Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Warner Multimedia Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Supyar Kanwar

Independent Director

Buddhiswar Mistry

Independent Director

Ramesh Kr. Dan

Chairman & MD & CEO

Prateek Derasari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Warner Multimedia Ltd

Summary

Warner Multimedia Ltd was incorporated under the name of Classic Global Securities in Jun.93 as a result of amalgamation of two companies -- Ambika Commercial Company and Kennex Commercial. WML was promoted by J P Purohit, the managing director. The company came out with a public issue of 40 lac equity shares at a premium of Rs 5, aggregating Rs 6 cr in Dec.94, to part-finance the setting up of wind power generation plants at Kayathar, Tamilnadu. Total project cost was estimated at Rs 16.5 cr.WML is engaged in both fund-based and non-fund-based activities in the areas of capital restructuring, mergers, amalgamations, taxation, legal matters, etc. It also undertakes appraisal of project reports of its clients and assists them in preparing technically and financially viable projects. It has also added a host of new activities to its services list such as investment banking, management, advisory services, market studies, capital restructuring, etc. In 1995-96, the company obtained CARE rating for its fixed deposit programme. This implies sufficient safety towards timely payment of interest as well as principal. The company promoted Classic share Dealers (CSDL), which has a dealership of the OTCEI. The company was conferred the status of category-I merchant banker by the SEBI, in Jun.96.
