Warner Multimedia Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
18.56
18.56
18.56
18.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-20.44
-20.37
-20.29
-20.2
Net Worth
-1.88
-1.81
-1.73
-1.64
Minority Interest
Debt
3.2
3.2
3.2
3.2
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.62
1.62
1.62
1.62
Total Liabilities
2.94
3.01
3.09
3.18
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.4
4.4
4.4
4.4
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-1.48
-1.4
-1.33
-1.24
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0.12
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.07
1.07
1.07
1.46
Sundry Creditors
-2.05
-2.05
-2.05
-2.05
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.5
-0.42
-0.35
-0.77
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
2.93
3.01
3.08
3.17
