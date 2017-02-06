To

The members of

Western India Shipyard Limited

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of WESTERN INDIA SHIPYARD LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2015, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Management’s Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor’s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement. An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Company’s preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Company’s Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31stMarch, 2015, and its profit/loss and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to the following matters in the Notes to the financial statements :-

1. Note No-29 (h) to the financial statements which describes the uncertainty related to the outcome of the lawsuits filed against the Company.

2. Note No-36 to the financial statements regarding the financial statements is prepared on a going concern basis notwithstanding the fact that its net worth is completely eroded. The appropriateness of the said basis is inter-alia dependent on the Company’s ability to infuse requisite funds for meeting its obligations for payment of debt and generate more business.

Our opinion is qualified in respect of the above matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2015 (the Order) issued by the Central Government in terms of sub-section 11 of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31stMarch, 2015 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2015 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has not disclosed the impact, if any, pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements

For V. V. Kale & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Regd No- 000897N Sd/- Vijay V. Kale Place : Mumbai Partner Date : August 11 2015 M. No- 080821

ANNEXURE TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS’ REPORT

(Referred to in Paragraph (1) under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date)

The Annexure referred to in our report to the members of WESTERN INDIA SHIPYARD LIMITED (the Company’) for the year ended on 31st March, 2015. We report that:

(i) (a) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets;

(b) As explained to us, major fixed assets have been physically verified by the management in a phased &reasonable manner, which in our opinion is reasonable, as considered appropriate by the management. We have been explained that no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification as compared to book records.

(ii) (a) It has been explained to us that the inventory lying with the Company has been physically verified by the management at the year end.

(b) The procedure of physical verification of inventory followed by the Management is in our opinion, reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is maintaining proper records of inventory. As per information and explanations given to us, the Company had undertaken extensive stock verification during the year. Discrepancies observed during physical verification of inventory have been properly accounted for.

(iii) The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is an adequate internal control system commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business, for the purchase of inventory and fixed assets and for the sale of goods and services.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public thus the provisions of Paragraph 3(v) of Order are not applicable.

(vi) We have been informed that the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records for the Company under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act.

(vii) In respect of Statutory Dues :-

(a) According to the records of the Company, there have been delays in depositing Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance and other undisputed statutory dues with the appropriate authorities

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Income Tax, Wealth Tax, Sales Tax including VAT, Service Tax, Customs duty, Excise duty, cess and other statutory dues were outstanding, as at the last day of financial year for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable other than mentioned below:-

Nature of dues Name of the Statute Amount Payable (Rs. in lacs) TDS The Income Tax Act, 1961 213.52 Value Added Tax The Goa Value Added Tax Act, 2005 228.18

(b) The disputed statutory dues aggregating Rs. 2990.17 lacs that have not been deposited on account of disputed matters are given below:-

Nature of dues Name of the Statute Financial Year Amount Payable Forum where dispute is pending (Rs. in lacs) Sales Tax The Goa Sales Tax Act 1995-96 to 2004-05 837.91 Commissioner-(Sales Tax) Value Added Tax (VAT) The Goa Value Added Tax Act, 2005 2005-06 to 2007-08 515.78 Commissioner -VAT Value Added Tax (VAT) The Goa Value Added Tax Act, 2005 2010-11 39.84 Appeal is still to be filed Service Tax The Finance Act, 1994 2001-02 to 2004-05 712.18 Bombay High Court Income Tax Demand The Income Tax Act, 1961 2005-06 15.95 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Custom Duty Customs Act, 1962 2012-13 868.51 CESTAT

(c) No amount is required to be transferred to investor education and protection fund and thus, provisions of Paragraph 3(vii)(c) of the Order are not applicable.

(viii) As per records of the Company, the accumulated losses of the Company exceed its net worth. The Company has incurred cash losses amounting to Rs. 2240.71 lacs during the current financial year and Rs. 1375.74 lacs in the immediately preceding financial year.

(ix) As per records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to financial institutions or banks or debenture holders.

(x) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from bank or financial institutions.

(xi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, term loans are applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(xii) As informed to us, no fraud on or by the Company has been noticed of reported during the year.