iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Western India Shipyard Ltd Share Price

0.88
(0.00%)
Feb 6, 2017|03:03:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Western India Shipyard Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Ship Building

Open

0.88

Prev. Close

0.88

Turnover(Lac.)

8.36

Day's High

0.88

Day's Low

0.85

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-3.14

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

25.93

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Western India Shipyard Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Western India Shipyard Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Western India Shipyard Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:07 AM
Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.93%

Non-Promoter- 10.92%

Institutions: 10.92%

Non-Institutions: 34.14%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Western India Shipyard Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

58.93

58.93

58.93

58.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-151.6

-112.18

-72.29

-45.39

Net Worth

-92.67

-53.25

-13.36

13.54

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

7.05

28.23

39.14

72.96

yoy growth (%)

-74.99

-27.86

-46.35

-47.75

Raw materials

-0.41

-1.74

-5.49

-20.83

As % of sales

5.89

6.18

14.04

28.55

Employee costs

-10.37

-12.59

-13.67

-14.81

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-39.51

-33.7

-26.44

-12.87

Depreciation

-13.08

-12.25

-13.14

-13.14

Tax paid

0

0.11

-0.32

-0.1

Working capital

-26.81

16.9

-55.65

-19.75

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-74.99

-27.86

-46.35

-47.75

Op profit growth

-17.77

79.33

-261.7

-76.04

EBIT growth

10.29

45.49

4,766.74

-101.76

Net profit growth

13.7

29.48

172.69

-180.3

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Western India Shipyard Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd

KMEW

2,221.85

88.12,399.8223.140117.44146.5

VMS Industries Ltd

41.21

18.07100.850.72097.4737.49

Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd

128.95

53.0779.560.4900236.42

Inducto Steel Ltd

77.47

031.14-2.27046.1599.57

Garware Marine Industries Ltd

29.65

80.1417.10.0700.2928.95

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Western India Shipyard Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Ashwani Kumar

Non Executive Director

Rajani Podar

Non Executive Director

Ravi Vimal Nevatia

Addtnl Independent Director

Sushil Kumar Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Western India Shipyard Ltd

Summary

Western India Shipyard, which owns Indias largest composite shiprepair facility in private sector at Goa, which is close to the major sea lanes. The company is boosted with an international client base and its domestic clients include non-merchant sector clients sucha as ONGC, DCI, Coast Guard, Indian Navy and Port Craft and merchand clients such as SCI, Reliance Industries, Chowgule, Salgaoncar, Dempo, GESCO, Garware Shipping etc. The non-merchant sector account for 60% of the business of the company.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Western India Shipyard Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.