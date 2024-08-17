Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorShip Building
Open₹0.88
Prev. Close₹0.88
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.36
Day's High₹0.88
Day's Low₹0.85
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-3.14
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)25.93
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
58.93
58.93
58.93
58.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-151.6
-112.18
-72.29
-45.39
Net Worth
-92.67
-53.25
-13.36
13.54
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
7.05
28.23
39.14
72.96
yoy growth (%)
-74.99
-27.86
-46.35
-47.75
Raw materials
-0.41
-1.74
-5.49
-20.83
As % of sales
5.89
6.18
14.04
28.55
Employee costs
-10.37
-12.59
-13.67
-14.81
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-39.51
-33.7
-26.44
-12.87
Depreciation
-13.08
-12.25
-13.14
-13.14
Tax paid
0
0.11
-0.32
-0.1
Working capital
-26.81
16.9
-55.65
-19.75
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-74.99
-27.86
-46.35
-47.75
Op profit growth
-17.77
79.33
-261.7
-76.04
EBIT growth
10.29
45.49
4,766.74
-101.76
Net profit growth
13.7
29.48
172.69
-180.3
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd
KMEW
2,221.85
|88.1
|2,399.82
|23.14
|0
|117.44
|146.5
VMS Industries Ltd
41.21
|18.07
|100.85
|0.72
|0
|97.47
|37.49
Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd
128.95
|53.07
|79.56
|0.49
|0
|0
|236.42
Inducto Steel Ltd
77.47
|0
|31.14
|-2.27
|0
|46.15
|99.57
Garware Marine Industries Ltd
29.65
|80.14
|17.1
|0.07
|0
|0.29
|28.95
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Ashwani Kumar
Non Executive Director
Rajani Podar
Non Executive Director
Ravi Vimal Nevatia
Addtnl Independent Director
Sushil Kumar Agarwal
Reports by Western India Shipyard Ltd
Summary
Western India Shipyard, which owns Indias largest composite shiprepair facility in private sector at Goa, which is close to the major sea lanes. The company is boosted with an international client base and its domestic clients include non-merchant sector clients sucha as ONGC, DCI, Coast Guard, Indian Navy and Port Craft and merchand clients such as SCI, Reliance Industries, Chowgule, Salgaoncar, Dempo, GESCO, Garware Shipping etc. The non-merchant sector account for 60% of the business of the company.
