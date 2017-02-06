Western India Shipyard Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
58.93
58.93
58.93
58.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-151.6
-112.18
-72.29
-45.39
Net Worth
-92.67
-53.25
-13.36
13.54
Minority Interest
Debt
130.23
130.62
141.18
173.68
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
37.56
77.37
127.82
187.22
Fixed Assets
44.38
57.32
70.91
80.2
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-8.77
18.62
56.02
106.39
Inventories
4.12
4.53
15.05
8.11
Inventory Days
213.03
58.55
140.33
40.57
Sundry Debtors
39.31
108.88
19.16
42.08
Debtor Days
2,032.6
1,407.47
178.66
210.5
Other Current Assets
31.94
25.07
92.87
95.53
Sundry Creditors
-28.6
-35.26
-26.14
-21.03
Creditor Days
1,478.82
455.79
243.75
105.2
Other Current Liabilities
-55.55
-84.6
-44.92
-18.3
Cash
1.91
1.37
0.85
0.57
Total Assets
37.56
77.36
127.83
187.21
No Record Found
