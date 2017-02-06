iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Western India Shipyard Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.88
(0.00%)
Feb 6, 2017|03:03:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Western India Shipyard Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

7.05

28.23

39.14

72.96

yoy growth (%)

-74.99

-27.86

-46.35

-47.75

Raw materials

-0.41

-1.74

-5.49

-20.83

As % of sales

5.89

6.18

14.04

28.55

Employee costs

-10.37

-12.59

-13.67

-14.81

As % of sales

146.91

44.59

34.94

20.31

Other costs

-13.42

-34.75

-31.59

-30.11

As % of sales (Other Cost)

190.13

123.09

80.72

41.27

Operating profit

-17.14

-20.85

-11.63

7.19

OPM

-242.94

-73.86

-29.71

9.85

Depreciation

-13.08

-12.25

-13.14

-13.14

Interest expense

-9.45

-6.44

-7.71

-12.49

Other income

0.17

5.86

6.04

5.56

Profit before tax

-39.51

-33.7

-26.44

-12.87

Taxes

0

0.11

-0.32

-0.1

Tax rate

0

-0.34

1.21

0.81

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-39.51

-33.58

-26.77

-12.98

Exceptional items

0.09

-1.07

0

3.16

Net profit

-39.41

-34.66

-26.77

-9.81

yoy growth (%)

13.7

29.48

172.69

-180.3

NPM

-558.35

-122.76

-68.39

-13.45

Western India Shipyard Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Western India Shipyard Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.