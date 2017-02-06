Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
7.05
28.23
39.14
72.96
yoy growth (%)
-74.99
-27.86
-46.35
-47.75
Raw materials
-0.41
-1.74
-5.49
-20.83
As % of sales
5.89
6.18
14.04
28.55
Employee costs
-10.37
-12.59
-13.67
-14.81
As % of sales
146.91
44.59
34.94
20.31
Other costs
-13.42
-34.75
-31.59
-30.11
As % of sales (Other Cost)
190.13
123.09
80.72
41.27
Operating profit
-17.14
-20.85
-11.63
7.19
OPM
-242.94
-73.86
-29.71
9.85
Depreciation
-13.08
-12.25
-13.14
-13.14
Interest expense
-9.45
-6.44
-7.71
-12.49
Other income
0.17
5.86
6.04
5.56
Profit before tax
-39.51
-33.7
-26.44
-12.87
Taxes
0
0.11
-0.32
-0.1
Tax rate
0
-0.34
1.21
0.81
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-39.51
-33.58
-26.77
-12.98
Exceptional items
0.09
-1.07
0
3.16
Net profit
-39.41
-34.66
-26.77
-9.81
yoy growth (%)
13.7
29.48
172.69
-180.3
NPM
-558.35
-122.76
-68.39
-13.45
