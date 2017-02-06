Western India Shipyard Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-39.51
-33.7
-26.44
-12.87
Depreciation
-13.08
-12.25
-13.14
-13.14
Tax paid
0
0.11
-0.32
-0.1
Working capital
-26.81
16.9
-55.65
-19.75
Other operating items
Operating
-79.4
-28.94
-95.56
-45.87
Capital expenditure
-0.07
0.5
0.04
0.32
Free cash flow
-79.48
-28.44
-95.51
-45.55
Equity raised
-224.36
-149.8
-90.9
-71.14
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
49.61
39.44
17.5
29.82
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-254.24
-138.8
-168.92
-86.88
