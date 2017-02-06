iifl-logo-icon 1
Western India Shipyard Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.88
(0.00%)
Feb 6, 2017

Western India Shipyard Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-39.51

-33.7

-26.44

-12.87

Depreciation

-13.08

-12.25

-13.14

-13.14

Tax paid

0

0.11

-0.32

-0.1

Working capital

-26.81

16.9

-55.65

-19.75

Other operating items

Operating

-79.4

-28.94

-95.56

-45.87

Capital expenditure

-0.07

0.5

0.04

0.32

Free cash flow

-79.48

-28.44

-95.51

-45.55

Equity raised

-224.36

-149.8

-90.9

-71.14

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

49.61

39.44

17.5

29.82

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-254.24

-138.8

-168.92

-86.88

