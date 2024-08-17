Western India Shipyard Ltd Summary

Western India Shipyard, which owns Indias largest composite shiprepair facility in private sector at Goa, which is close to the major sea lanes. The company is boosted with an international client base and its domestic clients include non-merchant sector clients sucha as ONGC, DCI, Coast Guard, Indian Navy and Port Craft and merchand clients such as SCI, Reliance Industries, Chowgule, Salgaoncar, Dempo, GESCO, Garware Shipping etc. The non-merchant sector account for 60% of the business of the company.