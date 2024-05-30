To the Members of WESTERN MINISTIL LIMITED Report on the Financial Statements Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of WESTERN MINISTIL

LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified opinion section of our report, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at , 31st March 2024 , Its Loss including Other Comprehensive Income and its Cash flows, and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion a. We have observed in note no. 7 of financial statements, giving details of the Loans availed by the Company from related parties and the interest payable thereon, that the Company has not made provision for interest on borrowing from a related party since April 1, 2001. As a consequence, loss for the year is understated by Rs.11.46 lakhs, consequently, accumulated losses under Other Equity and Other Current Financial Liabilities are understated by Rs. 263.76 Lakhs (understated by Rs. 252.26 lakhs as at March 31, 2022). b. Material Uncertainty related Going Concern.

We have observed in note no. 14 and 15 financial statements, wherein the company has disclosed the factors that, the accumulated losses of the Company as at the Balance Sheet date exceeds its paid up share capital and free reserves eroding its networth, the Liabilities exceeds it assets as on the balance sheet date and the Company is presently not carrying on any activity indicating that, material uncertainty exists as on balance sheet date, casting significant doubt on company’s ability to continue as a going concern. The Company has however prepared account on Going Concern Basis based on evaluation of possibilities of restructuring the activities of the Company. We have not received sufficient appropriate evidence to substantiate any such efforts, which justify the preparation of financials on going concern basis and possible impact if any on the carrying value of assets, liabilities and loss for the year ended March 31, 2024

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of

Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most

in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report Thereon

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditor’s report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears, to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management’s Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the Financial Position , Financial Performance including Other Comprehensive Income, Cash Flows and the Statement Of Changes in Equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 , as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of the appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that we are operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the

Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the company’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether company has in place an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any deficiencies significant in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Other Matter

The Financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2023, were audited by another Auditor who expressed an unmodified opinion on those statements on May 29, 2023.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and except for the matters described in the basis for qualified opinion paragraph, obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) Except for the effect of the matters described in the basis for qualified opinion paragraph, In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books. c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) Except for the effect of the matters described in the basis for qualified opinion paragraph, In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, no remuneration was paid or provided by the Company to its directors during the year. Therefore, the provisions of Section 197 of the Act are not applicable. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rules 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact on its financial position. ii. The Company did not have any material foreseeable losses on long-term contracts including derivative contracts that require provision under any law or accounting standards for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. vi. (a) Management has represented to us that, to the best of it’s knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) Management has represented to us that, to the best of it’s knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

(c) Based on our audit procedure conducted that are considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our attention that cause us to believe that the representation given by the management under paragraph (2) (h) (iv) (a) & (b) contain any material misstatement. v. Since the Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year, the question of commenting on whether dividend declared or paid is in accordance with Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 does not arise. vi. The Company has migrated to the software which has feature of Audit Trail during the year and is in the process of establishing necessary controls and documentations regarding audit trail. Consequently, we are unable to comment on audit trail feature of the said software.

For Paresh Rakesh & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants FRN: 119728W/W100743 Rakesh Chaturvedi M. no: 102075 UDIN: 24102075BKFHLJ6941 Date: May 30 2024 Place: Mumbai

"ANNEXURE A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT ON THE FINANCIALSTATEMENTS OF WESTERN MINITSIL LIMITED

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading of "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date)

1) The Company does not hold any Property, Plant and Equipment. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (i)(a) to (e) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company

2) The Company does not hold any inventory. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (ii) (a) and (b) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company.

3) According to the information and explanation provided by the management and the records examined by us, during the year, the company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties. Hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) to (f) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company.

4) Based on information and explanation given to us in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and securities, the Company has not entered into any transactions which fall under the purview of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

5) According to the information and explanation provided by the management and the records examined by us, company has not accepted deposits / amounts deemed to be deposits as per the directive issued by Reserve Bank of India and the provision of the section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule made thereunder. Hence reporting under clause 3(v) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company.

6) Since, the Company has ceased its operations maintenance of cost records as prescribed by Central Government of India under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act and the rules framed there under is not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (vi) of the Order are not applicable.

7) In respect of Statutory dues : a) According to the records of the Company examined by us, undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service tax, income tax and any other material statutory dues as applicable have been generally regularly deposited with appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues, which were outstanding as March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited with the appropriate authority on account of any dispute.

8) According to the information and explanations given to us and representation given to us by the management, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

9) a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given and books of accounts and records examined by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any bank, financial institution or debenture holder. b) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no unutilised term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that, prima facie, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company. e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds during the year from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

10) a) The Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and hence clause (x)(a) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company. b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

11) a) Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and as per information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-Section 12 of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and unto the date of this report. c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

12) In our opinion, Company is not a Nidhi company. Therefore, the provisions of clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company. 13) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act and their details have been disclosed in the financial statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14) a) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

15) According to the information and explanations provided by the management, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with directors or persons connected with him as referred to in Section 192 of the Act. 16) a) To the best of our knowledge and as explained, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act,1934. b) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year as per the Reserve Bank of India Act,1934. c) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. d) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Group has no Core Investment Company (CIC).

17) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us,

Company has incurred cash losses of Rs. 16.16 lakhs in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year of Rs. 16.99 Lakhs.

18) During the year, there was a resignation of the statutory auditors. The outgoing auditors has not expressed any issues, objections, or concerns.

19) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, in our opinion there exists material uncertainty as on the date of the audit report that Company may not be capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

20) According to the information and explanations given to us provisions of section 135 is not applicable to the Company. Hence, Clause (xx) of the Paragraph 3 is not applicable to the Company.

"Annexure B" to Independent Auditors’ Report referred to in paragraph 2(f) under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the Internal Financial Control over financial reporting of Western

Ministil Limited ("the company") as of 31st March 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year then ended.

Management Responsibility for the Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditor’s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that: (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, considering nature of business, size of operations and organizational structure of the entity, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024 based on the Internal Control over Financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of Internal Control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial reporting issued by the ICAI.