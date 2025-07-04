iifl-logo
Western Ministil Ltd Share Price Live

0.46
(4.55%)
Jul 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.46
  • Day's High0.46
  • 52 Wk High0.46
  • Prev. Close0.44
  • Day's Low0.46
  • 52 Wk Low 0.46
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-22.35
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.1
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Western Ministil Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

0.46

Prev. Close

0.44

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.46

Day's Low

0.46

52 Week's High

0.46

52 Week's Low

0.46

Book Value

-22.35

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.1

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Western Ministil Ltd Corporate Action

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

arrow

23 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Western Ministil Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Western Ministil Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

04 Jul, 2025|10:09 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.31%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.31%

Non-Promoter- 0.30%

Institutions: 0.30%

Non-Institutions: 49.37%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Western Ministil Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.16

2.16

2.16

2.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.66

-6.5

-6.32

-6.19

Net Worth

-4.5

-4.34

-4.16

-4.03

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.05

-0.03

-0.03

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.14

-0.15

-0.21

-0.11

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

-0.02

0.05

Working capital

0.01

0

-0.04

0.06

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-8.68

-26.02

65.68

-82.54

EBIT growth

-8.68

-25.59

78.73

-80.71

Net profit growth

-12.82

-425.4

-174.47

-112.62

No Record Found

Western Ministil Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

1,045.45

37.382,55,659.982,047031,843326.23

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

165.85

14.222,07,039.33,169.192.1733,930.95128

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

956

21.6497,520.42107.530.2113,035.48487.83

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

697.65

22.1557,470.29924.940.4310,785.53196.61

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

2,954.45

43.5457,166.8813.650.122,411.21269.29

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Western Ministil Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Prithviraj S Parikh

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

P K R K Menon

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sharmila S Chitale

Executive Director

Satish Pandey

Additional Director

MANOJ CHOUDHARY

Registered Office

Mittal Tower A Wing,

16th Floor Nariman Point,

Maharashtra - 400021

Tel: 91-022-22823653

Website: http://www.westernministil.com

Email: wml.compliance@gmail.com, info@westernministil.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Western Ministil Ltd was established in August 1972. The Companys operation had been hampered during 1995 and since then the operation continues to remain at a standstill. The Company was mainly engag...
Reports by Western Ministil Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Western Ministil Ltd share price today?

The Western Ministil Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.46 today.

What is the Market Cap of Western Ministil Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Western Ministil Ltd is ₹0.10 Cr. as of 03 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Western Ministil Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Western Ministil Ltd is 0 and -0.02 as of 03 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Western Ministil Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Western Ministil Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Western Ministil Ltd is ₹0.46 and ₹0.46 as of 03 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of Western Ministil Ltd?

Western Ministil Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.83%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Western Ministil Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Western Ministil Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.32 %
Institutions - 0.30 %
Public - 49.38 %

