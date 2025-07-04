Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹0.46
Prev. Close₹0.44
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.46
Day's Low₹0.46
52 Week's High₹0.46
52 Week's Low₹0.46
Book Value₹-22.35
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.1
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.16
2.16
2.16
2.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.66
-6.5
-6.32
-6.19
Net Worth
-4.5
-4.34
-4.16
-4.03
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.05
-0.03
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.14
-0.15
-0.21
-0.11
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.02
0.05
Working capital
0.01
0
-0.04
0.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-8.68
-26.02
65.68
-82.54
EBIT growth
-8.68
-25.59
78.73
-80.71
Net profit growth
-12.82
-425.4
-174.47
-112.62
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
1,045.45
|37.38
|2,55,659.98
|2,047
|0
|31,843
|326.23
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
165.85
|14.22
|2,07,039.3
|3,169.19
|2.17
|33,930.95
|128
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
956
|21.64
|97,520.42
|107.53
|0.21
|13,035.48
|487.83
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
697.65
|22.15
|57,470.29
|924.94
|0.43
|10,785.53
|196.61
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
2,954.45
|43.54
|57,166.8
|813.65
|0.12
|2,411.21
|269.29
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Prithviraj S Parikh
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
P K R K Menon
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sharmila S Chitale
Executive Director
Satish Pandey
Additional Director
MANOJ CHOUDHARY
Mittal Tower A Wing,
16th Floor Nariman Point,
Maharashtra - 400021
Tel: 91-022-22823653
Website: http://www.westernministil.com
Email: wml.compliance@gmail.com, info@westernministil.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Western Ministil Ltd was established in August 1972. The Companys operation had been hampered during 1995 and since then the operation continues to remain at a standstill. The Company was mainly engag...
Reports by Western Ministil Ltd
