iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Western Ministil Ltd AGM

0.46
(4.55%)
Jul 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Western Ministil CORPORATE ACTIONS

04/07/2024calendar-icon
04/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM28 Sep 202431 Aug 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today, Saturday, August 31, 2024, has unanimously resolved as under :- 1. Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, and subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company, approved the re-appointment of Mrs. Sharmila S. Chitale (DIN: 07146530) as an Independent Director for a second term of five years, i.e., from March 27, 2025 to March 26, 2030. 2. 2. The Notice for 50th AGM (2023-24) scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 28, 2024 be issued to all the members of the Company. The Board Meeting commenced at 12.30 p.m. and concluded at 12.50 p.m. Read less.. Notice dtd. August 31, 2024 to convening the 50th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 28, 2024. For the aforesaid purpose, the Company had fixed Friday, September 20, 2024, as Cut-off date for the purpose of Rule 20 (4) (vii) of the Companies ( Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 as amended, to determine the entitlement of members for e-voting. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.09.2024) Please find enclosed herewith summary of the proceedings of the 50th AGM of the Company held on Saturday, 28th September, 2024 at 02.30 p.m. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2024) We are enclosing herewith copy of the minutes of the proceedings of the 50th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Saturday, 28th September, 2024 through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.10.2024)

Western Ministil: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Western Ministil Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.