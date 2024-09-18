Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today, Saturday, August 31, 2024, has unanimously resolved as under :- 1. Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, and subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company, approved the re-appointment of Mrs. Sharmila S. Chitale (DIN: 07146530) as an Independent Director for a second term of five years, i.e., from March 27, 2025 to March 26, 2030. 2. 2. The Notice for 50th AGM (2023-24) scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 28, 2024 be issued to all the members of the Company. The Board Meeting commenced at 12.30 p.m. and concluded at 12.50 p.m. Read less.. Notice dtd. August 31, 2024 to convening the 50th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 28, 2024. For the aforesaid purpose, the Company had fixed Friday, September 20, 2024, as Cut-off date for the purpose of Rule 20 (4) (vii) of the Companies ( Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 as amended, to determine the entitlement of members for e-voting. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.09.2024) Please find enclosed herewith summary of the proceedings of the 50th AGM of the Company held on Saturday, 28th September, 2024 at 02.30 p.m. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2024) We are enclosing herewith copy of the minutes of the proceedings of the 50th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Saturday, 28th September, 2024 through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.10.2024)