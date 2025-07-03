Western Ministil Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.16
2.16
2.16
2.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.66
-6.5
-6.32
-6.19
Net Worth
-4.5
-4.34
-4.16
-4.03
Minority Interest
Debt
2.24
2.04
1.86
1.73
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-2.26
-2.3
-2.3
-2.3
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-2.27
-2.3
-2.31
-2.31
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0
0
0
0
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-2.27
-2.3
-2.31
-2.31
Cash
0
0
0
0.01
Total Assets
-2.27
-2.3
-2.31
-2.3
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.