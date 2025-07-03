Western Ministil Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.14
-0.15
-0.21
-0.11
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.02
0.05
Working capital
0.01
0
-0.04
0.06
Other operating items
Operating
-0.13
-0.15
-0.27
0
Capital expenditure
0
0
-0.03
0
Free cash flow
-0.13
-0.15
-0.3
0
Equity raised
-12.09
-11.62
-11.57
-11.44
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
3.31
2.85
2.64
2.62
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-8.92
-8.93
-9.24
-8.83
