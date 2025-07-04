Western Ministil Ltd was established in August 1972. The Companys operation had been hampered during 1995 and since then the operation continues to remain at a standstill. The Company was mainly engaged in the manufacture of steel in ingots or otherprimary forms, and other semi-finished products of steel. The Company was promoted by Western Rolling Mills Private Ltd.The Company commenced their operations in mid-July 1973.During 1989-90, the Company commissioned the Phase I Plant at Mulund .In 1987, Chudiwala Steels, Ltd. Pondicherry, was made a subsidiary of the Company. During 1988-89, The name of subsidiary was changed to East Coast Steel Ltd.
