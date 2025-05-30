|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2025
|23 May 2025
|Western Ministil Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter & Financial year ended 31st March 2025 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chairman of the meeting. Corrigendum /Clarification Regarding Outcome of the Board Meeting Dated May 30, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :31.05.2025)
|Board Meeting
|17 May 2025
|9 May 2025
|Western Ministil Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve the shifting of Registered Office of the Company from Mittal Tower A Wing 16th Floor Nariman Point Mumbai City Mumbai -400021 Maharashtra India to SHP No - 413 / Fourth Floor / CTS No-458Disha Construction Subhash RoadE-SquareVill Vile Parle (E) Mumbai- 400057 Maharashtra India. Change in registered Office of the company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/05/2025)
|Board Meeting
|2 Apr 2025
|2 Apr 2025
|Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30, the following is the outcome of the Board Meeting held on April 02, 2025, wherein the Board considered and approved the following: 1. Considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Paras Chand Jain (DIN: 09306054) as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. 2. Considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Ankit Rajendrakumar Shah (Membership No.: ACS - 56291) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company. 3. Considered and approved the resignation of Mr. Gyaneshwar Kameshwar Singh as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company. 4. Considered and approved the Reconstitution of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company.
|Board Meeting
|4 Mar 2025
|4 Mar 2025
|As per Attachment.
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2025
|7 Feb 2025
|WESTERN MINISTIL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2024. As per Attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025) As per Attachment. As per attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/02/2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|WESTERN MINISTIL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024 As per attachment. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 Oct 2024
|11 Oct 2024
|Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30, following is the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 11th October, 2024: 1.APPOINTMENT OF MS. GAYATRIDEVI D. PANDEY (DIN: 10691015) AS AN ADDITIONAL, NON-EXECUTIVE, INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR ON THE BOARD OF THE COMPANY. 2.RECONSTITUTION OF INDEPEDANT DIRECTORS COMMITTEE. Read less..
|Board Meeting
|31 Aug 2024
|31 Aug 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today, Saturday, August 31, 2024, has unanimously resolved as under :- 1. Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, and subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company, approved the re-appointment of Mrs. Sharmila S. Chitale (DIN: 07146530) as an Independent Director for a second term of five years, i.e., from March 27, 2025 to March 26, 2030. 2. 2. The Notice for 50th AGM (2023-24) scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 28, 2024 be issued to all the members of the Company. The Board Meeting commenced at 12.30 p.m. and concluded at 12.50 p.m. Read less..
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|WESTERN MINISTIL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with other reports for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today (14th August, 2024) has interalia, duly approved and took on record, the following: a) Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024, as recommended by the Audit Committee along with the Independent Auditors Review Report issued by M/s. Paresh Rakesh & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company. b) Appointment of Internal Auditors for the F.Y. 2024-25. c) Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the F.Y. 2024-25. The Board Meeting commenced at 2.30 p.m. and concluded at 3.10 p.m. Further, the extracts of the results shall be published in the newspaper in compliance with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Kindly take the above information on your records. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
