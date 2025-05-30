Board Meeting 30 May 2025 23 May 2025

Western Ministil Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter & Financial year ended 31st March 2025 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chairman of the meeting. Corrigendum /Clarification Regarding Outcome of the Board Meeting Dated May 30, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :31.05.2025)

Board Meeting 17 May 2025 9 May 2025

Western Ministil Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve the shifting of Registered Office of the Company from Mittal Tower A Wing 16th Floor Nariman Point Mumbai City Mumbai -400021 Maharashtra India to SHP No - 413 / Fourth Floor / CTS No-458Disha Construction Subhash RoadE-SquareVill Vile Parle (E) Mumbai- 400057 Maharashtra India. Change in registered Office of the company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/05/2025)

Board Meeting 2 Apr 2025 2 Apr 2025

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30, the following is the outcome of the Board Meeting held on April 02, 2025, wherein the Board considered and approved the following: 1. Considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Paras Chand Jain (DIN: 09306054) as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. 2. Considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Ankit Rajendrakumar Shah (Membership No.: ACS - 56291) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company. 3. Considered and approved the resignation of Mr. Gyaneshwar Kameshwar Singh as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company. 4. Considered and approved the Reconstitution of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company.

Board Meeting 4 Mar 2025 4 Mar 2025

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2025 7 Feb 2025

WESTERN MINISTIL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2024. As per Attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025) As per Attachment. As per attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/02/2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

WESTERN MINISTIL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024 As per attachment. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Oct 2024 11 Oct 2024

Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30, following is the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 11th October, 2024: 1.APPOINTMENT OF MS. GAYATRIDEVI D. PANDEY (DIN: 10691015) AS AN ADDITIONAL, NON-EXECUTIVE, INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR ON THE BOARD OF THE COMPANY. 2.RECONSTITUTION OF INDEPEDANT DIRECTORS COMMITTEE. Read less..

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 31 Aug 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today, Saturday, August 31, 2024, has unanimously resolved as under :- 1. Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, and subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company, approved the re-appointment of Mrs. Sharmila S. Chitale (DIN: 07146530) as an Independent Director for a second term of five years, i.e., from March 27, 2025 to March 26, 2030. 2. 2. The Notice for 50th AGM (2023-24) scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 28, 2024 be issued to all the members of the Company. The Board Meeting commenced at 12.30 p.m. and concluded at 12.50 p.m. Read less..

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024