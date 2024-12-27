To the Members of Wherrelz IT Solutions Limited (Previously known as "Wherrelz IT Solutions Private Limited”)

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Wherrelz IT Solutions Limited (“the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, and the statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the “standalone financial statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, and its profit/loss, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Boards report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in d o ing so, consider whether the o ther information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were o p erating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks o f material misstatement o f the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books

(c) The Balance Sheet and the Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of Changes in Equity and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) As informed to us the Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position as at March 31, 2023

ii) The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) by or on behalf of the Company or,

provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) by or on behalf of the Funding Parties or,

provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

c) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (iv)(a) and (iv)(b) contain any material misstatement.

v) No dividend has been declared or paid by the Holding Company and its subsidiaries, hence compliance to section 123 of the Act does not apply.

vi) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the remuneration paid during the current year by Company to its directors is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director by the Company, is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

For P. B. SHETTY & CO. Firm registration 110102W Chartered Accountants Brijesh Shetty Membership number - 131490 Partner UDIN - 23131490BGUJYD1094 Mumbai 04-05-2023

Annexure ‘A to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023, we report that:

1. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management in a phased manner, designed to cover all the items over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its business. Pursuant to the program, a portion of the Property, Plant and Equipment has been physically verified by the management during the period and no material discrepancies between the book records and the physical fixed assets have been noticed.

(c) The Company does not own and immovable property, hence this clause 3(i)(c) does not apply.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or Intangible assets or both during the period.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder

2. The Company renders services and hence does not hold any inventory as at period-end. Hence reporting on clause 3(ii)(a) and (b) does not apply.

3. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any investments, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

4. The Company has not given any loans, investments, guarantees and security, accordingly requirements under paragraph 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

5. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits in contravention of directives issued by Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under, where applicable. No order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal.

6. To the best of our knowledge and as explained, the Central Government has not specified the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, for the products/services of the Company.

7. (a) The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including income-tax, goods and services tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it and no undisputed amounts payable were outstanding, at the period end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) Since there are no disputed statutory dues and hence reporting on clause 3(vii)(b) does not apply

8. Based on the information and explanations provided by the management, we have not found any transactions in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

9. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings. Accordingly reporting on clause 3(ix) is not applicable to the Company.

10. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has utilised the money raised by way of initial public offer for the purposes for which they were raised.

(b) The Company has not made a private placement of equity shares during the said period and accordingly requirements of Section 42 and Section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 does not apply to the company.

11. Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and according to the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no material fraud by the Company or on the company by its officers and employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit that causes the financial statements to be materially misstated.

12. In our opinion, the Company is not a nidhi company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

13. Based upon the audit procedures performed and according to the information and explanations given by the management, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards. The provisions of section 177 and section 188 are not applicable to the company and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xiii) insofar as it relates to section 177 and section 188 of the Act is not applicable to the Company.

14. In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

15. According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as referred to in section 192 of Companies Act, 2013 and hence, reporting requirements under clause 3(xv) is not applicable to the Company.

16. According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 are not applicable to the Company and hence, reporting requirements under clause 3(xvi) are not applicable to the Company.

17. The Company has incurred cash loss amounting to Rs.1946.96 (‘000) in the current year ended March 31, 2023, and has made a cash loss of Rs.5555.42 (‘000) in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the period.

19. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, o ther information accompanying the standalone financial statements, o ur knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

20. According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 does not apply to the Company, hence, reporting requirements under clause 3 (xx) are not applicable.

21. Since there are no subsidiaries to the financial statements, hence, reporting requirements of clause 3 (xxi) is not applicable.

For P. B. SHETTY & CO. Firm registration number 110102W Chartered Accountants Brijesh Shetty Membership number 131490 Partner UDIN - 23131490BGUJYD1094 Mumbai 04-05-2023

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

[Referred to in paragraph pertaining to “ Report o n Other Legal a nd Regulatory Requirement” of our Report of even date to the Members of Wherrelz IT Solutions Limited on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Wherrelz IT Solutions Limited (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting ( IFCOFR) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness o f the accounting records, and the timely p reparation o f reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over Financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgments, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion to the best of our information and according to explanation given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.