Summary

Wherrelz IT Solutions Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company in the name of Wherrelz IT Solutions Private Limited dated December 19, 2014. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and upon conversion, the name was change to Wherrelz IT Solutions Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 12, 2021 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company is promoted by Mr. Chaitanya Dhareshwar and Mrs. Sumanlata Dhareshwar in the field of networking, software design, quality assurance, product development and internet technology. It provides a wide range of services such as Enterprise Risk Management (ERM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), E-Commerce, Application Programming Interface (API), Cyber Security, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud based tools, etc. through standard software development model or through customized software development model depending upon the requirement of the clients which is backed by advanced technology and efficient team of software developers who tend to keep themselves abreast by undergoing continuous R&D activity. Its objective is to develop and maintain all in all software solutions to every enterprise in various sectors such as Ecommerce, Education, Fintech, Healthcare, Social Networking, and other industries to enable ease of doing business, customer-centric solutions. The Information Technology industry is a continuously evolving technological industry and the Company e

