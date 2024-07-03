iifl-logo-icon 1
Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd Share Price

240.25
(-4.98%)
Dec 27, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open240.25
  • Day's High240.25
  • 52 Wk High266.15
  • Prev. Close252.85
  • Day's Low240.25
  • 52 Wk Low 112.2
  • Turnover (lac)1.92
  • P/E96.1
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value36.48
  • EPS2.5
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9.36
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

240.25

Prev. Close

252.85

Turnover(Lac.)

1.92

Day's High

240.25

Day's Low

240.25

52 Week's High

266.15

52 Week's Low

112.2

Book Value

36.48

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9.36

P/E

96.1

EPS

2.5

Divi. Yield

0

Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

8 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Sep, 2024

11 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:36 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 20.53%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 20.53%

Non-Promoter- 79.46%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 79.46%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.39

0.39

0.39

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.03

0.93

0.98

0.1

Net Worth

1.42

1.32

1.37

0.11

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2019

Revenue

0.29

0.2

0.19

yoy growth (%)

43.76

3.82

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.44

-0.12

-0.09

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2019

Profit before tax

-0.57

0.01

0.01

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

0

0

0

Working capital

1.31

-0.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

43.76

3.82

Op profit growth

-2,068.13

70.08

EBIT growth

-3,170.11

46.52

Net profit growth

-3,723.7

28.7

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

0.29

0.2

0.22

0.19

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.29

0.2

0.22

0.19

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0

0

0.01

Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Chaitanyadhareshwar

Executive Director & CFO

Sumanlatadhareshwar

Director

Navinpunjabi

Independent Director

Rishi Aggarwal

Independent Director

Uma Krishnan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ramraj Singh Thakur

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd

Summary

Wherrelz IT Solutions Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company in the name of Wherrelz IT Solutions Private Limited dated December 19, 2014. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and upon conversion, the name was change to Wherrelz IT Solutions Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 12, 2021 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company is promoted by Mr. Chaitanya Dhareshwar and Mrs. Sumanlata Dhareshwar in the field of networking, software design, quality assurance, product development and internet technology. It provides a wide range of services such as Enterprise Risk Management (ERM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), E-Commerce, Application Programming Interface (API), Cyber Security, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud based tools, etc. through standard software development model or through customized software development model depending upon the requirement of the clients which is backed by advanced technology and efficient team of software developers who tend to keep themselves abreast by undergoing continuous R&D activity. Its objective is to develop and maintain all in all software solutions to every enterprise in various sectors such as Ecommerce, Education, Fintech, Healthcare, Social Networking, and other industries to enable ease of doing business, customer-centric solutions. The Information Technology industry is a continuously evolving technological industry and the Company e
Company FAQs

What is the Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹240.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd is ₹9.36 Cr. as of 27 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd is 96.1 and 6.58 as of 27 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd is ₹112.2 and ₹266.15 as of 27 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd?

Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 10.68%, 1 Year at 103.09%, 6 Month at 25.75%, 3 Month at 26.38% and 1 Month at 9.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 20.53 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 79.47 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

