SectorIT - Software
Open₹240.25
Prev. Close₹252.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.92
Day's High₹240.25
Day's Low₹240.25
52 Week's High₹266.15
52 Week's Low₹112.2
Book Value₹36.48
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9.36
P/E96.1
EPS2.5
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.39
0.39
0.39
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.03
0.93
0.98
0.1
Net Worth
1.42
1.32
1.37
0.11
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
Revenue
0.29
0.2
0.19
yoy growth (%)
43.76
3.82
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.44
-0.12
-0.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
-0.57
0.01
0.01
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
Working capital
1.31
-0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
43.76
3.82
Op profit growth
-2,068.13
70.08
EBIT growth
-3,170.11
46.52
Net profit growth
-3,723.7
28.7
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
0.29
0.2
0.22
0.19
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.29
0.2
0.22
0.19
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0
0
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Chaitanyadhareshwar
Executive Director & CFO
Sumanlatadhareshwar
Director
Navinpunjabi
Independent Director
Rishi Aggarwal
Independent Director
Uma Krishnan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ramraj Singh Thakur
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd
Summary
Wherrelz IT Solutions Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company in the name of Wherrelz IT Solutions Private Limited dated December 19, 2014. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and upon conversion, the name was change to Wherrelz IT Solutions Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 12, 2021 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company is promoted by Mr. Chaitanya Dhareshwar and Mrs. Sumanlata Dhareshwar in the field of networking, software design, quality assurance, product development and internet technology. It provides a wide range of services such as Enterprise Risk Management (ERM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), E-Commerce, Application Programming Interface (API), Cyber Security, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud based tools, etc. through standard software development model or through customized software development model depending upon the requirement of the clients which is backed by advanced technology and efficient team of software developers who tend to keep themselves abreast by undergoing continuous R&D activity. Its objective is to develop and maintain all in all software solutions to every enterprise in various sectors such as Ecommerce, Education, Fintech, Healthcare, Social Networking, and other industries to enable ease of doing business, customer-centric solutions. The Information Technology industry is a continuously evolving technological industry and the Company e
Read More
The Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹240.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd is ₹9.36 Cr. as of 27 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd is 96.1 and 6.58 as of 27 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd is ₹112.2 and ₹266.15 as of 27 Dec ‘24
Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 10.68%, 1 Year at 103.09%, 6 Month at 25.75%, 3 Month at 26.38% and 1 Month at 9.53%.
