Board Meeting 14 Dec 2024 11 Dec 2024

Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To ratify the resolution increasing the Authorized Share Capital of the Company and amending the Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association; 2.To add the clause of conversion of secured/unsecured loans into fully paid-up equity shares in the loan agreement at the discretion of the Lenders subject to shareholder approval; 3.To change object of the Company by amending the Object clause of Memorandum of Association; 4.To change the registered office of the company outside the local limits of the city but within same state; 5.To approve draft of notice of postal ballot. 6.Any other business with the permission of Chairman. Board of directors has considered and approved the agenda which are mentioned in the outcome. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.12.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited financial result for the half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report. 2. Any other business with the permission of Chairman. Unaudited Financial Result for the half year ended September 30, 2024 Board of directors considered and approved the following: 1) Un-Audited Financial Results (UFR) for the half year ended September 30, 2024, along with the Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report. 2) Reviewed the other businesses of the company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 6 Sep 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing obligation and disclosure requirements) Regulations,2015, 1. Appointment of Mr. Nitesh Mehta as Non-Executive Independent Director of the company (Annexure-A) 2. Appointment of Mr. Pankaj Saxena as Chief Financial Officer of the company. (Annexure-B) 3. The Draft Notice, Board of Directors Report, other annexures to the reports and other content of Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24 4. The draft notice of 10th Annual General Meeting of the members of the company to be held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 11.30 A.M. at the registered office of the company. 5. Appointment of Rupal Patel & Associates as Scrutinizer of the company for 10th Annual General Meeting of the company. 6. Alteration of Article of Association of the company 7. Resignation of Mr. Ankur Khona as Chief Financial officer of the company.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year and year ended on 31st March 2024 along with Auditors Report. Approved Standalone Financial Result for the half year and year ended on March 31, 2024 along with Auditors Report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 30 Apr 2024

Appointment of Mr. Ankur Khona as Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Board Meeting 8 Apr 2024 8 Apr 2024

1. Appointment of Statutory Auditor 2. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor 3. Change in designation 4. Appointment of Scrutinizer 5. Approval of EGM Notice 1) Appointment of B.B. Gusani & Associates as a Statutory auditor of the company 2) Appointment of Rupal Patel & Associates as a Secretarial auditor of the company. 3) Approval of draft notice of Extraordinary General Meeting and Calendar of Events. 4) Appointment of Mrs. Rupal Patel as a Scrutinizer 5) Change in the designation of Mr. Pankaj Saxena (DIN-10289985) from Additional Executive Director to Managing Director of the company and fixing of remuneration. 6) Change in the designation of Mr. Chaitanya Bharat Dhareshwar (DIN-06653029) from Managing Director to Non-Executive Director. 7) Change in the designation of Mrs. Sumanlata Dhareshwar (DIN-07027595), from whole time director to Non-Executive Director. Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Appointment of Statutory Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/04/2024)

