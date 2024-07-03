iifl-logo-icon 1
Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd Quarterly Results

240.25
(-4.98%)
Dec 27, 2024

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2022Jun-2022Sept-2021Jun-2021

Gross Sales

0.24

0.17

0.13

0.07

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.24

0.17

0.13

0.07

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.03

0.01

0

0

Total Income

0.27

0.18

0.13

0.07

Total Expenditure

0.28

0.46

0.4

0.23

PBIDT

-0.02

-0.28

-0.28

-0.15

Interest

0

0

0

0

PBDT

-0.02

-0.28

-0.28

-0.15

Depreciation

0.02

0.02

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.03

-0.3

-0.28

-0.15

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.03

-0.3

-0.28

-0.15

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.03

-0.3

-0.28

-0.15

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.82

-7.72

-7.12

-5.65

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

0.39

0.39

0.39

0.27

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-8.33

-164.7

-215.38

-214.28

PBDTM(%)

-8.33

-164.7

-215.38

-214.28

PATM(%)

-12.5

-176.47

-215.38

-214.28

