Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2022
|Jun-2022
|Sept-2021
|Jun-2021
Gross Sales
0.24
0.17
0.13
0.07
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.24
0.17
0.13
0.07
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.03
0.01
0
0
Total Income
0.27
0.18
0.13
0.07
Total Expenditure
0.28
0.46
0.4
0.23
PBIDT
-0.02
-0.28
-0.28
-0.15
Interest
0
0
0
0
PBDT
-0.02
-0.28
-0.28
-0.15
Depreciation
0.02
0.02
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.03
-0.3
-0.28
-0.15
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.03
-0.3
-0.28
-0.15
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.03
-0.3
-0.28
-0.15
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.82
-7.72
-7.12
-5.65
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
0.39
0.39
0.39
0.27
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-8.33
-164.7
-215.38
-214.28
PBDTM(%)
-8.33
-164.7
-215.38
-214.28
PATM(%)
-12.5
-176.47
-215.38
-214.28
