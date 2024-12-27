iifl-logo-icon 1
Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

240.25
(-4.98%)
Dec 27, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.39

0.39

0.39

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.03

0.93

0.98

0.1

Net Worth

1.42

1.32

1.37

0.11

Minority Interest

Debt

38.48

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

39.9

1.32

1.37

0.11

Fixed Assets

0.04

0.04

0.05

0.02

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0.04

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0.01

0

0

Networking Capital

39.4

0.21

0.05

0.01

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.02

0.05

0.01

0

Debtor Days

12.54

0

Other Current Assets

39.45

0.24

0.15

0.02

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.01

-0.01

0

Creditor Days

12.54

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.07

-0.07

-0.1

-0.01

Cash

0.44

1.06

1.29

0.05

Total Assets

39.89

1.32

1.39

0.12

