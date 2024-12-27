Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.39
0.39
0.39
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.03
0.93
0.98
0.1
Net Worth
1.42
1.32
1.37
0.11
Minority Interest
Debt
38.48
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
39.9
1.32
1.37
0.11
Fixed Assets
0.04
0.04
0.05
0.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.01
0
0
Networking Capital
39.4
0.21
0.05
0.01
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.02
0.05
0.01
0
Debtor Days
12.54
0
Other Current Assets
39.45
0.24
0.15
0.02
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.01
-0.01
0
Creditor Days
12.54
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.07
-0.07
-0.1
-0.01
Cash
0.44
1.06
1.29
0.05
Total Assets
39.89
1.32
1.39
0.12
