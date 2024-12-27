Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
Revenue
0.29
0.2
0.19
yoy growth (%)
43.76
3.82
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.44
-0.12
-0.09
As % of sales
152.77
59.92
49.87
Other costs
-0.41
-0.05
-0.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
142.84
25.78
41.4
Operating profit
-0.56
0.02
0.01
OPM
-195.62
14.28
8.72
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Interest expense
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.57
0.01
0.01
Taxes
0
0
0
Tax rate
0.44
-14.9
-3.12
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.57
0.01
0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.57
0.01
0.01
yoy growth (%)
-3,723.7
28.7
NPM
-198.8
7.88
6.36
