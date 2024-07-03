Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
0.29
0.2
0.22
0.19
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.29
0.2
0.22
0.19
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0
0
0.01
Total Income
0.3
0.21
0.22
0.2
Total Expenditure
0.86
0.17
0.17
0.18
PBIDT
-0.56
0.03
0.05
0.02
Interest
0
0
0
0
PBDT
-0.56
0.03
0.05
0.02
Depreciation
0.02
0.01
0.01
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.01
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.58
0.02
0.03
0.01
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.58
0.02
0.03
0.01
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.58
0.02
0.03
0.01
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-14.84
15.96
31.58
12.43
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
0.39
0.01
0.01
0.01
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-193.1
15
22.72
10.52
PBDTM(%)
-193.1
15
22.72
10.52
PATM(%)
-200
10
13.63
5.26
