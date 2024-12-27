Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
43.76
Op profit growth
-1,929.8
EBIT growth
-2,956.85
Net profit growth
-3,473.09
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-181.87
14.28
EBIT margin
-184.18
9.26
Net profit margin
-185.05
7.88
RoCE
-74.41
RoNW
-18.69
RoA
-18.43
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-13.82
15.96
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-14.23
3.46
Book value per share
35.16
70
Valuation ratios
P/E
-12.73
P/CEPS
-12.36
P/B
5
EV/EBIDTA
-10.72
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
0.47
-14.9
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
6.27
Inventory days
0
Creditor days
-2.22
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
Net debt / equity
-0.94
-0.71
Net debt / op. profit
2.43
-1.72
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
Employee costs
-152.77
-59.92
Other costs
-129.09
-25.78
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.