Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd Key Ratios

240.25
(-4.98%)
Dec 27, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

43.76

Op profit growth

-1,929.8

EBIT growth

-2,956.85

Net profit growth

-3,473.09

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-181.87

14.28

EBIT margin

-184.18

9.26

Net profit margin

-185.05

7.88

RoCE

-74.41

RoNW

-18.69

RoA

-18.43

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-13.82

15.96

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-14.23

3.46

Book value per share

35.16

70

Valuation ratios

P/E

-12.73

P/CEPS

-12.36

P/B

5

EV/EBIDTA

-10.72

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

0.47

-14.9

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

6.27

Inventory days

0

Creditor days

-2.22

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

Net debt / equity

-0.94

-0.71

Net debt / op. profit

2.43

-1.72

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

Employee costs

-152.77

-59.92

Other costs

-129.09

-25.78

