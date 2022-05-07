To

The Members of

WINRO COMMERCIAL (INDIA) LIMITED

Report on the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of WINRO COMMERCIAL (INDIA) LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of changes in Equity and Statement of Cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information. (Herein referred to as "Standalone Financial Statements")

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the act), in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended and accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and total comprehensive income, (comprising of profit and other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone financial statement.

Key Audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Fair Valuation of Financial Instruments The Companys investments (including investment in Associates) are measured at fair value at each reporting date and these fair value measurements significantly impact the Companys results. We have assessed the Companys process to compute the fair value of various investments. For Quoted instruments we have independently obtained market quotations and calculated the fair valuations. For Unquoted instruments (included investment in associates) we have obtained an understanding of the valuation methods used by Management and analysed the reasonableness of the principal assumptions made for estimating the fair values and various other data used while arriving at the fair value measurement. We have verified that all the investments are held in the name of the Company. Our audit procedures over the valuation of all investments included reviewing valuation of all investments held as at 31st March, 2024. Based on the audit procedures performed we are satisfied with existence and valuation of investments.

Other Information

The Companys management and board of directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Corporate Governance Report in Annual Report of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the Companys annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys management and board of directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the management and the board of directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has an adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decision of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. A. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. Further, back-up of the books of accounts and other books and papers of the Company maintained in electronic mode has been maintained on servers physically located in India.

c. The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2015 as amended.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2".

g. In our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to explanation given to us, the Company has not paid any remuneration to any director of the Company. However, sitting fees paid to Independent directors are within the limit prescribed under section 197 of the Act.

B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 32 to the standalone financial statements;

b. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long term contracts including derivative contracts.

c. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d. i. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in

note 42 to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

- directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or

- provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

ii. The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 42 to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

- directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or

- provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

iii. Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (d) (i) and (d) (ii) contain any material misstatement

e. No Dividend was declared / paid during the year under audit.

f. On the basis of our examination of the Accounting Software maintained by the Company for its books of accounts does have a feature of recording audit trail facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the software and the audit trail feature has not been tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the Company as per the Statutory Requirements. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024

ANNEXURE 1 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of WINRO COMMERCIAL (INDIA) LIMITED on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024:

1. Fixed Assets

a. Maintenance of Records

a. The Company has been maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE);

b. The Company does not have any intangible assets. Hence reporting under clause 3 (i)(a)(b) is not applicable.

b. Physical verification

There is a regular programme of physical verification of all fixed assets, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In our opinion and as per the information given by the Management, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. Title Deeds

The Title deeds of all the Immovable properties disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements are held in the name of the Company.

d. Revaluation

During the year, the company has not revalued its PPE or Intangible assets. Hence reporting under clause 3(i)(d) is not applicable.

e. Benami Transactions

During the year, no proceedings have been initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder hence no disclosure is required to this extent under clause 3(i)(e) is not applicable.

2. Inventory

a. Physical Verification

Stock in trade (shares & securities held for trading) consists of equity shares and mutual fund units held in dematerialised form, physical form i.e. Mutual fund statement/Share certificates. The company verifies the balance in Depository Participant account, Mutual Fund statement and physical certificates with books at regular interval. In our opinion the frequency of verification is reasonable. On the basis of our examination of inventory records, in our opinion the company is maintaining proper records of inventory and there are no material discrepancies noticed.

b. Details to the Bank/Financial Institution

The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits (Loan against shares) in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from financial institution on the basis of security of current assets. The Company has not obtained any sanction from Banks in this regard. Basis the information and explanation provided to us and basis our audit procedures undertaken, the company has regularly submitted the financial information in the stipulated format to the lenders as and when required. However the filing of quarterly returns with the financial institution is not required to the company.

3. Investment Made, Loans or Advances Given.

As explained in Note no. 1 to the financial statements, the company is a Non deposit taking Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC) registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and as a part of its business activities is also engaged in business of lending.

a. The provisions of paragraph 3(iii) (a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company as one of its principal business is to give loans;

b. In our opinion, as per the documents and information provided by the Company, the terms and conditions of the Investment made, provided loans or guarantee, security given are not prejudicial to the Companys interest;

c. In our opinion in respect of the Loans and advances in nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and interest has been adhered to;

d. During the year, there is no overdue amount for more than 90 days as informed by the company.

e. The provisions of paragraph 3(iii)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company as one of its principal business is to give loans.

f. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has generated loans and advances in the nature of loans are generated to related parties during the year they are repayable on demand The details are below:

Particulars All Parties Promoters Related Parties* Aggregate amount of loans/advances in nature of loans Number of the entities 5 - 5 - Repayable on demand (A) 1,45,917 - 1,45,917 - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of Repayment (B) - - - Total (A+B) 1,45,917 - 1,45,917 Percentage of loans/advances in nature of loans to the total loans 100% - 100%

* Includes promoter group companies

4. Loans, Investments, Guarantees or Securities falling under Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act.

In our opinion in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security, provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act have been complied with to the extent applicable.

5. Deposits Accepted

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the company has not accepted deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public in terms of the provisions of section 73 to 76 of the Act read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, as amended and other relevant provisions of the Act and no deposits are outstanding at the year end.

In view of the above reporting under clause 3(v) is not applicable.

6. Maintenance of Cost Records

The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for any of the activities of the company and accordingly the reporting under clause 3(vi) is not applicable.

7. Depositing Statutory Dues

a. The Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including income-tax, goods and service tax, duty of custom, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it

b. There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, duty and custom, cess and other statutory dues.

The details of statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are given as follows:

Name of the Statue Period to which amount relates Nature of dues Amount Involved in Lakhs Amount paid in Lakhs Forum where the dispute is pending Income Act, 1961 Tax A Y 2011-12 Section 143 (3) Income Tax Act, 1961 12.00 12.30 Assessing Officer Income Act, 1961 Tax A Y 2014-15 Penalty raised u/s 271(1) (c) r. w. section 274 of Income Tax Act, 1961 35.14 Commissioner of Income-tax (Appeals) Income Act, 1961 Tax A Y 2016-17 Assessment order u/s 147 820.62 Commissioner of Income-tax (Appeals) Income Act, 1961 Tax A Y 2017-18 Assessment order u/s 147 50.28 Commissioner of Income-tax (Appeals) Income Act, 1961 Tax A Y 2022-23 Intimation 143(1) of Income Tax Act, 1961 98.68 - Assessing Officer

8. Disclosure in Tax Assessments

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, there are no transactions surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under Income Tax Act, 1961 which are not recorded in books of accounts.

9. Default in Repayment of Loan or Other Borrowings

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, The Company has not defaulted in the repayment of the loans or other borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, term loans availed by the Company during the year, were applied by the Company for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, been used for long term purposes by the Company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its Associates.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its Associate companies (as defined under the Act).

10. Moneys Raised

a. During the year the company has not raised money through initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments).

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or (fully, partially or optionally convertible) debentures during the year and therefore provisions of section 42 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

In view of the above reporting under clause 3(x)(a) and (b) is not applicable.

11. Fraud Reported or Noticed

a. As represented to us by the management and based on our examination of the books and records of the Company in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, we have neither come across any material fraud on or by the Company noticed or reported during the year nor we have been informed of any such case by the management that causes the standalone financial statements to be materially misstated.

b. As represented to us by the management and based on our examination of the books and records of the Company in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, no report under section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, has been filed in the form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

c. There were no whistleblower complaints received during the year.

12. Nidhi Company

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company and therefore the reporting under clause 3(xii) is not applicable.

13. Transaction with Related Parties

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

A

14. Internal Audit

a. In our opinion, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with its size and the nature of its business.

b. On the basis of the report provided by the management, we have considered the report of the Internal Auditors for the period of the audit.

15. Non-Cash Transactions

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or directors of its holding, subsidiary or associate company or persons connected with them and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 and reporting under clause (xv) is not applicable.

16. Applicability of Section 45-IA of Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934

a. The Company is required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (RBI Act) and it has obtained the registration.

b. The Company has conducted the non-banking financial activities with a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the RBI as per the RBI Act. The Company has not conducted any housing finance activities and is not required to obtain CoR for such activities from the RBI.

c. The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) and hence reporting under paragraph 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d. The Group (as defined under Master Direction - Reserve Bank of India (Non-Banking Financial Company) - Scale Based Regulation, as amended) has more than one Unregistered CICs as part of the group. There are 2 Unregistered CICs forming part of the Group.

17. Cash Losses Incurred

The Company has not incurred any cash loss during the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. Any Resignation of Statutory Auditors

During the year, there has been no resignation of the statutory auditors.

19. Existence of any Material Uncertainty

On the basis of the analysis of the financial ratios stated in Note No. 42.10 of the Notes to Accounts, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. Corporate Social Responsibility.

a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no unspent amounts towards Corporates Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a fund specified in schedule VII of the Companies Act in Compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

b. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any ongoing projects. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

21. Qualifications in CARO Report.

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the reports issued by the auditors of the respective associates included in the consolidated financial statements of the Company, to which reporting on matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order is applicable, provided to us by the Management of the Company, we have not identified any qualification or adverse remarks made by the auditors in their report on matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order.

ANNEXURE 2 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Annexure Referred to in Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of Even date to the members of WINRO COMMERCIAL (INDIA) LIMITED for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of WINRO COMMERCIAL (INDIA) LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting

Meaning of Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

- Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

- Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company;

- Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of WINRO COMMERCIAL (INDIA) LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the Guidance Note").