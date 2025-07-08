iifl-logo
Winro Commercial India Ltd Share Price Live

244.45
(0.00%)
May 7, 2022|12:59:43 PM

  • Open244.45
  • Day's High244.45
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close244.45
  • Day's Low244.45
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • P/E0.09
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value21,168.8
  • EPS2,721.29
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)30.56
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Winro Commercial India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

244.45

Prev. Close

244.45

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

244.45

Day's Low

244.45

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

21,168.8

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

30.56

P/E

0.09

EPS

2,721.29

Divi. Yield

0

Winro Commercial India Ltd Corporate Action

21 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

Winro Commercial (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Winro Commercial (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:08 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.46%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.46%

Non-Promoter- 49.54%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 49.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Winro Commercial India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.25

1.25

1.25

1.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,017.32

1,248.41

1,174

776.78

Net Worth

2,018.57

1,249.66

1,175.25

778.03

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-4.05

-120.73

53.77

-16.61

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

448.49

440.87

134.27

178.04

91.9

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

448.49

440.87

134.27

178.04

91.9

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0.01

0

0.53

0.33

Winro Commercial India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

927.4

39.025,76,312.933,940.440.615,486.39141.6

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,017.5

206.713,22,358.827.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

328.8

382.332,08,895.9897.140.15151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

138.2

27.751,80,606.751,681.870.586,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,878.9

119.561,54,458.2890.720.67138.021,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Winro Commercial India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Vaishali Dhuri

Independent Director

Ketan Desai

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Hetal Khalpada

Non Executive Director

SANDEEP KEJARIWAL

Independent Director

Vallabh Prasad Biyani

Independent Director

Rupal Vora

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jitendra Parihar

Non Executive Director

Rohit Kothari

Whole-time Director

Ritesh Zaveri

Registered Office

209/210 Arcadia Building,

2ndFlr PlotNo195 Nariman Point,

Maharashtra - 400021

Tel: 91-22-66708600

Website: http://www.winrocommercial.com

Email: winro.investor@gcvl.in

Registrar Office

C-101 1st Floor,

247 Park Vikhroli W, Lal Bahadur Marg,

Mumbai - 400 083

Tel: -

Website: www.tsrdarashaw.com

Email: csg-unit@tsrdarashaw.com

Summary

Winro Commercial (India) Ltd was incorporated in the year 1983 as a public limited company. The company is engaged in two business segments, namely Finance and Investment and Wind farm & Power Plant. ...
Reports by Winro Commercial India Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Winro Commercial India Ltd share price today?

The Winro Commercial India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹244.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Winro Commercial India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Winro Commercial India Ltd is ₹30.56 Cr. as of 07 May ‘22

What is the PE and PB ratio of Winro Commercial India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Winro Commercial India Ltd is 0.09 and 0.01 as of 07 May ‘22

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Winro Commercial India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Winro Commercial India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Winro Commercial India Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 07 May ‘22

What is the CAGR of Winro Commercial India Ltd?

Winro Commercial India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Winro Commercial India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Winro Commercial India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.46 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 49.54 %

Logo

IIFL Customer Care Number
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
Download The App Now

Follow us on

