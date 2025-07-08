Winro Commercial India Ltd Summary

Winro Commercial (India) Ltd was incorporated in the year 1983 as a public limited company. The company is engaged in two business segments, namely Finance and Investment and Wind farm & Power Plant. The equity shares are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd and Calcutta stock exchange Association Ltd, Kolkata.The company is part of the Mumbai-based Ashwin Kumar Kothari group. They get revenue from the sales of shares and securities, dividend, interest and electricity charges from the wind mills and power plant properties they own in the Nandubar district of Maharashtra. In the year 2000, Pranjal Merchants Pvt Ltd, Deepika Tradecom Pvt Ltd, Finolex Traders Pvt Ltd, Eligant Merchandise Pvt Ltd, Teesta Management Services Pvt Ltd, Bijaysubh Commodeal Pvt Ltd, Bareley Securities Ltd, Xclusive Apparels Ltd and Springfield Vyapaar Pvt Ltd merged with the company with effect from April 1, 2000.During the year 2005-06, the promoter group companies Jacquart Chemical Industries Ltd along with Four Dimensions Securities (India) Ltd, Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd, Sareshwar Trading and Finance Pvt Ltd, Mahotsav Trading and Finance Pvt Ltd, Sam Jag Deep Investments Pvt Ltd and Aroni Chemicals Industries Ltd made an Open Offer to acquire 250,207 fully paid-up equity shares representing 20% of the equity voting capital of the company. Pursuant to the said offer, Jacquart Chemical Industries Ltd acquired 6,000 equity shares of the company.The company commenced operations in Wind Farm & Power Plant Segment with effect from March 31, 2006. During the year 2006-07, the company altered the ancillary objects of their MoA to reflect the new proposed business activities (i.e.) to deal in commodities.