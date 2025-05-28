Board Meeting 28 May 2025 21 May 2025

Winro Commercial India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2025 together with the Auditors Report thereon by the Statutory Auditor of the Company as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. Any other business item with the permission of the chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 28th May, 2025 to consider and approve, 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and FY ended on 31st March, 2025 & Auditors Report thereon & Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI LODR (Amendment) Regulations, 2016. 2.Re-appointment of Nexdigm Private Limited as the Internal Auditor for conducting Internal Audit for the FY 2025-26. 3.Appointment of Avani Gandhi & Associates as Secretarial Auditor for a period of 5 consecutive years. 4.To designate Mr. Tushar Desai, Chief Compliance Officer of the Company as the Senior Managerial Personnel of the Company. 5.The amendment in Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading and Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28.05.2025)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2025 5 Feb 2025

WINRO COMMERCIAL (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un- Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2024 along with the Limited Review Report received from the Statutory Auditors for the quarter ended 31st December 2024. 2. Any other business item with the permission of the chair. 1. Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2024. 2. Limited Review Report. 3. Appointment of M/s. Avani Gandhi & Associates (COP: 16143), Practicing Company Secretaries, as the Secretarial Auditor for conducting Secretarial Audit of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-2025. 4. Re-Appointment of Mr. Vallabh Prasad Biyani (DIN: 00043358) as the Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for the second term of consecutive 5 years, subject to approval of Members. 5. The notice of postal ballot approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. 12th February 2025. . 6. Fix 7th February, 2025 as the cut-off date to determine the shareholders entitled to receive the Postal Ballot Notice and cast their votes. 8. Appointment of M/s. Avani Gandhi & Associates as the Scrutinizer for e-voting process. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2025)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

WINRO COMMERCIAL (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 along with the Limited Review Report received from the Statutory Auditors for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. 2. Any other business item with the permission of the chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th November, 2024 to consider & approve: 1. Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. 2. Limited Review Report of the Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 issued by the Auditors of the Company. 3. Appointment of Mr. Rohit Kothari (DIN: 00054811) as an additional Non-Executive Director of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

WINRO COMMERCIAL (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors for the corresponding period. 2. Any other business item with the permission of the chair. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on Tuesday, 13th August, 2024, inter alia, has considered and approved the following: 1.The Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report. 2.Approval of Notice of the 41st AGM of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 26th September, 2024 through VC/OAVM. 3. Appointment of Mr. Sandeep Kejariwal as the Director of the Company who retires by rotation and being eligible for re-appointment offers himself for re-appointment, subject to the approval of the members of the Company in general meeting. 4.Approval of the Directors Report along with annexures for the year ended 31st March, 2024; 5. Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Thursday, 19th September, 2024 to Thursday 26th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the 41st AGM of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 29 Jul 2024