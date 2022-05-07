Winro Commercial India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.25
1.25
1.25
1.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,017.32
1,248.41
1,174
776.78
Net Worth
2,018.57
1,249.66
1,175.25
778.03
Minority Interest
Debt
30
93.84
194.15
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
143.68
80.77
92.58
52.4
Total Liabilities
2,192.25
1,424.27
1,461.98
830.43
Fixed Assets
1.18
1.46
1.89
2.48
Intangible Assets
Investments
2,003.35
1,343.88
1,230.18
788.85
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.39
0.38
0.41
2.66
Networking Capital
163.31
73.39
78.87
28.94
Inventories
103.66
56.95
0.1
23.44
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
26.86
1.01
0.83
1.38
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
63.68
17.07
82.87
5.13
Sundry Creditors
-26.19
-0.05
-2.21
-0.01
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-4.7
-1.59
-2.72
-1
Cash
24.01
5.15
150.13
0.04
Total Assets
2,192.24
1,424.26
1,461.48
822.97
