Report on the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Winy Commercial & Fiscal Services Limited (‘the Company) which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2019, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 (as amended), of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2019, its losses and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements for our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, losses and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Accounting Standards, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 (as amended), specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing these standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also :

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The standalone financial statements dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 (as amended);

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2019 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the current year are in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with schedule V to the Act.

g. We have also audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting (IFCoFR) of the Company as on 31 March 2019 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date and our report dated 30.05.2019 as per Annexure ‘B.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of test checks carried out by us during the course of the audit of the Company, our reports on the matters specified in Para 3A and 3C of the Master Direction - Non-Banking Financial Companies Auditors Report (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 are as follows:

(i) The Company is engaged in the business of non-banking financial institution and has obtained a Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India;

(ii) Based on the information and explanations given to us, the Company is entitled to continue to hold the Certificate of Registration in terms of its asset/income pattern as on 31st March 2019;

(iii) The Company is meeting the net-owned fund requirement as laid down in the Master Directions issued by the Reserve Bank of India;

(iv) The Board of Directors of the Company has passed a resolution for not accepting any public deposit;

(v) The Company has not accepted any public deposit during the year;

(vi) The Company has complied with the prudential norms relating to income recognition, income on investments, accounting for investments, accounting standards, asset classification and provisioning for bad and doubtful debts as applicable to it in terms of Non-Banking Financial Company – Non-Systemically Important Non-Deposit Taking Company (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016;

(vii) Based on the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been classified as a NBFC Micro Finance Institution (MFI) as defined in the Non-Banking Financial Company Non-Systemically Important Non-Deposit Taking Company (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016.

Annexure ‘A to the Independent Auditors Report

With reference to Annexure referred to in paragraph-1 in Report on other Legal & regulatory Requirements of the Independent Auditors Report to the Members of M/s Winy Commercial & Fiscal Services Limited on the Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2019, we report that :

(i) (a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) The fixed assets have been physically verified by the management during the year. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification of the fixed assets is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) The Company does not hold any immovable properties in the name of the Company.

(ii) Stock in Trade is in the form of Shares, Debentures, etc. and as per AS-2 of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India; they are not Inventories and hence, are not covered by clause 3(ii) of the order.

(iii) The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Company Act 2013.

Accordingly the provisions of clauses 3(iii)(a), 3(iii)(b) and 3(iii)(c) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provision of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, Investments, guarantees and security.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the order are not applicable.

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the activities carried on by the Company; hence the provisions of Clause 3(vi) of the order are not applicable.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of accounts in respect of undisputed statutory dues including income-tax, sales-tax, wealth-tax, custom duty, excised –duty, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities. We have been informed that there are no arrears of outstanding dues as at the last day of the financial year under audit for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Customs, duty of excise and value added tax and other material statutory dues in arrears as 31st March, 2019, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) The Company has no loans or borrowings payable to a financial Institution or a bank or government and no dues payable to debenture holders during the year. Accordingly provisions of clause 3(viii) of the order are not applicable.

(ix) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and any terms loans during the year. Accordingly provisions of clause 3(ix) of the Order are not applicable.

(x) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanation given to us, no fraud by the company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

(xi) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the Company has paid / provided managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provision of section 197 read with schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013.

(xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion all the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable and the requisite details have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debenture.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into non-cash transaction with its directors or person connected with them.

(xvi) The Company is required to be registered under Section 45-1A of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and such registration has been obtained by the Company.

Annexure ‘B to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

1. We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Winy Commercial & Fiscal Services Limited ("the Company") as of March, 31, 2019 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2019,

2. Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

3. Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accounts of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain responsible assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risk of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion of the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

4. Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of the financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that :-

1. Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable details, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company.

2. Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and those receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and Directors of the Company.

3. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

5. Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting.

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override or controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting any become inadequate because of change in conditions or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

6. Option

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respect, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2019, based on internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accounts of India.