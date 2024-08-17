Invest wise with Expert advice
Finance
Open₹6.03
Prev. Close₹5.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹6.03
Day's Low₹6.03
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹8.76
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.75
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
7.87
7.87
7.87
7.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.97
0.54
0.53
0.52
Net Worth
6.9
8.41
8.4
8.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.69
-0.31
0.21
0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Amit Kumar Bajoria
Independent Director
Shashank Srivastava
Independent Director
Sunil Shah
Independent Director
Rupali Saha
Company Secretary
Pankaj Khanna
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Winy Commercial & Fiscal Services Ltd
Summary
Winy Commercial & Fiscal Services Limited was incorporated Private Limited Company on February 27th, 1990. Name of the Company was changed to M/s. Winy Commercial & Fiscal Services Limited effective from 27th March 1996 and the Certificate for Commencement of Business was duly issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal, Kolkata. The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company and is currently engaged in advancing of Loans and Investments in shares and securities. Besides this, it efficiently deals in diversified fields of business which includes business financing, construction of buildings, bungalows. etc. and further aims to enter the infrastructure business.
Read More
