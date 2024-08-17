iifl-logo-icon 1
Winy Commercial & Fiscal Services Ltd Share Price

6.03
(4.87%)
Dec 28, 2018|02:15:01 PM

Winy Commercial & Fiscal Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

6.03

Prev. Close

5.75

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

6.03

Day's Low

6.03

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

8.76

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.75

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Winy Commercial & Fiscal Services Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

4 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2023

Winy Commercial & Fiscal Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Winy Commercial & Fiscal Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:07 AM
Sep-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 20.95%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 20.95%

Non-Promoter- 79.04%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 79.04%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Winy Commercial & Fiscal Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

7.87

7.87

7.87

7.87

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.97

0.54

0.53

0.52

Net Worth

6.9

8.41

8.4

8.39

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.69

-0.31

0.21

0.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Winy Commercial & Fiscal Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Winy Commercial & Fiscal Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Amit Kumar Bajoria

Independent Director

Shashank Srivastava

Independent Director

Sunil Shah

Independent Director

Rupali Saha

Company Secretary

Pankaj Khanna

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Winy Commercial & Fiscal Services Ltd

Summary

Winy Commercial & Fiscal Services Limited was incorporated Private Limited Company on February 27th, 1990. Name of the Company was changed to M/s. Winy Commercial & Fiscal Services Limited effective from 27th March 1996 and the Certificate for Commencement of Business was duly issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal, Kolkata. The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company and is currently engaged in advancing of Loans and Investments in shares and securities. Besides this, it efficiently deals in diversified fields of business which includes business financing, construction of buildings, bungalows. etc. and further aims to enter the infrastructure business.
